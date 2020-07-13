/
apartments with pool
209 Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
1025 S Sunshine Ave
1025 Sunshine Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom, swimming pool - Property Id: 307038 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 W MAIN STREET
1280 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATH CONDO AT THE BASE OF FLETCHER HILLS! - THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS MOVE-IN READY! EVERYTHING IS NEW FROM THE KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND FLOORING.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1592 Murray Ave.
1592 Murray Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1945 sqft
3 Bed- 2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon With Bonus Room and Pool! - Beautiful two story home located on Murray Avenue in desirable Grossmont Terrace/Fletcher Hills area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.
Results within 1 mile of El Cajon
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1561 Stone Edge Circle
1561 Stone Edge Circle, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1063 sqft
2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California.
Results within 5 miles of El Cajon
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,847
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
