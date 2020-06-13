224 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA
Surrounded by mountains, this valley city in San Diego County is home to over 100,000 residents. Located 12 miles from San Diego, El Cajon, or “the box”, “the drawer” or “the bin” as it translates to (due to its shape), is regarded for its great climate and relaxed way of life. It is the perfect spot to settle in and get tucked away, if you will.
Full of exciting things to do (the Boardwalk, Lake Murray) and a great setting to do them in, El Cajon is a middle class city based on community values and active lifestyles. Though it may not be as frequented by tourists as its big sister city, San Diego, El Cajon’s laid back attitude is its biggest selling point. The great local eateries and small sports bars are also part of the appeal of this friendly California town. Residents live here for peace of mind and prime location. Thinking of relocating? Think inside “the box.” See more
Finding an apartment in El Cajon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.