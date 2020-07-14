Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments nest technology online portal package receiving

Welcome to Sunset Gardens located in the heart of El Cajon. We're conveniently located near schools, local parks & freeways. We are also close to popular shopping centers & restaurants. Our lushly landscaped grounds provide a beautiful backdrop as you walk from our large 7 foot pool or laundry area to your updated apartment. Both our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments homes feature a dishwasher, refrigerator, range hood, stove/oven and outdoor space.Whether you chose our comfortable 1 bedroom with a patio/balcony or you chose our 2 bedroom 1.5 bath two story oversized townhome with patio, you will feel at home. Additionally each apartment comes with one dedicated parking spot and an opportunity to rent 1 covered carport when available. We welcome cats and dogs up to 25 lbs for just a small nominal rental amount. Come by, call or e-mail us for a private tour today.