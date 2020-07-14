All apartments in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA
Sunset Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Sunset Gardens

848 N Mollison Ave · (833) 857-8937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

848 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Sunset Gardens located in the heart of El Cajon. We're conveniently located near schools, local parks & freeways. We are also close to popular shopping centers & restaurants. Our lushly landscaped grounds provide a beautiful backdrop as you walk from our large 7 foot pool or laundry area to your updated apartment. Both our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments homes feature a dishwasher, refrigerator, range hood, stove/oven and outdoor space.Whether you chose our comfortable 1 bedroom with a patio/balcony or you chose our 2 bedroom 1.5 bath two story oversized townhome with patio, you will feel at home. Additionally each apartment comes with one dedicated parking spot and an opportunity to rent 1 covered carport when available. We welcome cats and dogs up to 25 lbs for just a small nominal rental amount. Come by, call or e-mail us for a private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $800 (1bedroom) $1000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $350
restrictions: Please call the office for breed restrictions.
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Permit Parking only. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Gardens have any available units?
Sunset Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does Sunset Gardens have?
Some of Sunset Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Gardens offers parking.
Does Sunset Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunset Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Sunset Gardens has a pool.
Does Sunset Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Sunset Gardens has accessible units.
Does Sunset Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunset Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunset Gardens has units with air conditioning.
