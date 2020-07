Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments

When living at the Monterey Apartments, you will enjoy the remarkable upgrades that we have provided. Each unit comes with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dining areas and spacious kitchens.



Our community offers off street parking and an onsite laundry facility. Nearby you will find Parkway Plaza, schools, public transportation, and easy access to both the 8 and 67 freeways.