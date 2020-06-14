143 Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA with hardwood floors
Surrounded by mountains, this valley city in San Diego County is home to over 100,000 residents. Located 12 miles from San Diego, El Cajon, or “the box”, “the drawer” or “the bin” as it translates to (due to its shape), is regarded for its great climate and relaxed way of life. It is the perfect spot to settle in and get tucked away, if you will.
Full of exciting things to do (the Boardwalk, Lake Murray) and a great setting to do them in, El Cajon is a middle class city based on community values and active lifestyles. Though it may not be as frequented by tourists as its big sister city, San Diego, El Cajon’s laid back attitude is its biggest selling point. The great local eateries and small sports bars are also part of the appeal of this friendly California town. Residents live here for peace of mind and prime location. Thinking of relocating? Think inside “the box.” See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Cajon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.