78823 Palm Tree Avenue

Amenities
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets. Master Suite overlooks private back patio w/trees & shrubs. Queen bed. Newer TV. Dual sinks in M/Bath w/walk-in stall shower, linen storage & walk-in closet. Tile & carpet flooring. Granite island w/serving/breakfast bar; Pantry & glass block menu windows in kitchen. Guest B/R & Bath separated from M/Suite for privacy. South-facing patio w/umbrella table & chairs & b-b-q. Seasonal price: $3750./mo. Long-term l yr or more furnished $1900.mo & tenant pays all utilities. Owner will not remove furniture. Call listing agent for access.