Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:08 AM

78823 Palm Tree Avenue

78823 Palm Tree Avenue · (760) 485-2356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78823 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets. Master Suite overlooks private back patio w/trees & shrubs. Queen bed. Newer TV. Dual sinks in M/Bath w/walk-in stall shower, linen storage & walk-in closet. Tile & carpet flooring. Granite island w/serving/breakfast bar; Pantry & glass block menu windows in kitchen. Guest B/R & Bath separated from M/Suite for privacy. South-facing patio w/umbrella table & chairs & b-b-q. Seasonal price: $3750./mo. Long-term l yr or more furnished $1900.mo & tenant pays all utilities. Owner will not remove furniture. Call listing agent for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78823 Palm Tree Avenue have any available units?
78823 Palm Tree Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78823 Palm Tree Avenue have?
Some of 78823 Palm Tree Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78823 Palm Tree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
78823 Palm Tree Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78823 Palm Tree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 78823 Palm Tree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78823 Palm Tree Avenue offer parking?
No, 78823 Palm Tree Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 78823 Palm Tree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78823 Palm Tree Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78823 Palm Tree Avenue have a pool?
No, 78823 Palm Tree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 78823 Palm Tree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 78823 Palm Tree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 78823 Palm Tree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78823 Palm Tree Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 78823 Palm Tree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 78823 Palm Tree Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
