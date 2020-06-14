159 Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA with garage

Apartment List
Desert Palms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37550 Eveningside Road
37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78715 Yellen Drive
78715 Yellen Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - A 55+ Community -EXPANDED Popular Morocco (2 SUITES+DEN+ 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1664 sqft
A Charming St. Martin plan with a Den & Mountain Views! This Home Endorses Tastefully Appointed Interior Spaces which bask in the Natural Light.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78936 Spirito Court
78936 Spirito Court, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1946 sqft
SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78578 Rockwell Circle
78578 Rockwell Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1110 sqft
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
38324 Sunny Days Drive
38324 Sunny Days Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1527 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
39674 Kent Drive
39674 Kent Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1160 sqft
55+ Sun City Palm Desert available June 1, 2020 thru December 30, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78335 Sterling Lane
78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
2032 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78312 Vinewood Drive
78312 Vinewood Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Seasonal rental. Leased for Jan.1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021. Great room Lanai home with tile flooring through out the home. Plantation shutters, four ceiling fans. The great room has views of the north facing back yard with extended patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78281 Desert Willow Drive
78281 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35897 Bramblewood Avenue
35897 Bramblewood Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1865 sqft
Great room Montego floor plan home with spool in back yard and expanded patio area with alumawood awning plus artificial turf. Enter the very private back yard through French Doors from the dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78328 Desert Willow Drive
78328 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020..

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78621 Autumn Lane
78621 Autumn Lane, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2282 sqft
Sun City the Fun City for Seniors!! This Solitaire model is well located and has the extra den adjacent to the master. 2282 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, located just around the corner from the Mountain View Clubhouse and the tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Palms

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41368 Woodhaven Drive
41368 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1808 sqft
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Palms
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79141 Avenue 42
79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
82600 Chino Canyon Drive
82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Trace
1 Unit Available
41343 Butler Court
41343 Butler Court, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2908 sqft
Long Term Furnished Rental for $2,950 per month or Seasonal Rental for $4,000 per month. Situated in the beautiful gated community of Desert Trace quickly accessible to shopping, dining, schools & parks and Interstate-10 Freeway.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Desert Palms, CA

Desert Palms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

