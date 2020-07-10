/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
146 Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37784 Pineknoll Avenue
37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2432 sqft
Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
39830 Somerset Avenue
39830 Somerset Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Now available for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78370 Willowrich Drive
78370 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
On the golf course. Opal model with views galore. The perfect unit for a single or couple.New tile and carpet.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
Sun City Palm Desert
78715 Yellen Drive
78715 Yellen Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun City Palm Desert - A 55+ Community -EXPANDED Popular Morocco (2 SUITES+DEN+ 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78716 Gorham Lane
78716 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1877 sqft
Available for June thru Sept 2020 and Nov & Dec. for $4200/mo. Beautiful Extended Orrefors home, golf course home updated and expanded. Now Leased, not available for Seasonal rental.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
35225 Staccato Street
35225 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37339 Skycrest Road
37339 Skycrest Road, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1764 sqft
Not available 2019-2020. Now rented from Jan 1, 2020 through April 30 2020. Beautiful Marrakech with 3 Bedrooms or 3rd Bedroom could be used as an Office/Den with a sofa sleeper.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1576 sqft
Fabulous Fostoria home overlooking the green belt for Long Term Lease offered Furnished in Sun City Palm Desert, 55+ senior community. Bright, open and airy floor plan with private courtyard. Greatroom with cozy fireplace that opens up to the den.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78802 Kramer Drive
78802 Kramer Drive, Desert Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2384 sqft
The Perfect rental! This Sonora floor model with a guest Casita sits on a large lot. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has great features, including the large gourmet kitchen with a great center island.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78415 Silver Sage Drive
78415 Silver Sage Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1527 sqft
Available Jan thru Apr 2021 at $3700/mo. Leased Oct. thru Dec 2020. Almost New Furnishings. Exceptional Sun City Palm Desert Rental.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78786 Gorham Lane
78786 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Palm Desert-Sun City Palm Desert - Discounted for Summer Season. Absolutely breathtaking views of mountains, golf course and lake. Turnkey furnished w/Pool 2 bedrooms plus den/office. Living room with beautiful furnishings & fireplace.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78337 Gray Hawk Drive
78337 Gray Hawk Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1764 sqft
Leased: May 1 ,2020 Thru Oct. 31, 2020. Leased: Dec. 28, 2020 - April 2, 2021Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City, Palm Desert. This Beautiful Tangier Model Home is within walking distance to the Sunset View Club House.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78328 Desert Willow Drive
78328 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020..
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78281 Desert Willow Drive
78281 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78312 Vinewood Drive
78312 Vinewood Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Seasonal rental. Leased for Jan.1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021. Great room Lanai home with tile flooring through out the home. Plantation shutters, four ceiling fans. The great room has views of the north facing back yard with extended patio.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Vacation Rental! - Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term. The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950. Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78237 Willowrich Drive
78237 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1836 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert--Baccarat. Seasonal Lease. , Available from October 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021 . Leased January 16, 2021 to April 16, 2021 at $3,500.00 per month. This home has been completely upgraded with remodeled floor plan..
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78201 Bovee Circle
78201 Bovee Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1632 sqft
On a corner lot with peek-a-boo view of the mountains. Great courtyard and backyard with extended patio, fruit trees and furniture with swing. Cayman model with designer paint on walls, upgraded tile and appliances.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78936 Spirito Court
78936 Spirito Court, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1946 sqft
SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
34766 Blake Drive
34766 Blake Drive, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2065 sqft
$4200 Oct, Nov & Dec 2020, This remodeled & highly upgraded great room Montego w/ Casita is located in the newest section of Sun City Palm Desert, guard gated community & can accommodate 4-6 people.
