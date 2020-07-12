Apartment List
CA
desert palms
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA with parking

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1576 sqft
Fabulous Fostoria home overlooking the green belt for Long Term Lease offered Furnished in Sun City Palm Desert, 55+ senior community. Bright, open and airy floor plan with private courtyard. Greatroom with cozy fireplace that opens up to the den.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78335 Sterling Lane
78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
2032 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78328 Desert Willow Drive
78328 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020..

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78281 Desert Willow Drive
78281 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78312 Vinewood Drive
78312 Vinewood Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Seasonal rental. Leased for Jan.1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021. Great room Lanai home with tile flooring through out the home. Plantation shutters, four ceiling fans. The great room has views of the north facing back yard with extended patio.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Vacation Rental! - Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term. The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950. Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78936 Spirito Court
78936 Spirito Court, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1946 sqft
SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
35897 Bramblewood Avenue
35897 Bramblewood Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1865 sqft
Great room Montego floor plan home with spool in back yard and expanded patio area with alumawood awning plus artificial turf. Enter the very private back yard through French Doors from the dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
38575 Orangecrest Road
38575 Orangecrest Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1790 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in the prestigious Sun City Community is available for move-in tomorrow. This home has been fully renovated with new Granite throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78621 Autumn Lane
78621 Autumn Lane, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2282 sqft
Sun City the Fun City for Seniors!! This Solitaire model is well located and has the extra den adjacent to the master. 2282 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, located just around the corner from the Mountain View Clubhouse and the tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Palms
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 BR lower level unit, freshly painted overlooking pool and spa. Updated cabinetry, stainless appliances, plenty of storage with breakfast bar and eating area. Spacious Bedroom with walk in closet. Full Bath. Private laundry in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven Country Club
41220 Woodhaven Drive W
41220 Woodhaven Drive West, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1808 sqft
Palm desert gem! Enjoy all that Palm Desert & Woodhaven Country Club offer while staying in this wonderfully appointed 2 story furnished retreat, which also has a fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Palms
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
82600 Chino Canyon Drive
82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
225 Paseo Gregario
225 Paseo Gregario, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1270 sqft
This Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Spanish Walk community is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit condo features include tile flooring throughout common areas, great room, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43922 Warner Trail
43922 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2137 sqft
Three bedroom pool home featuring expanded large family room. Open living and dining kitchen concept featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, plenty storage, kitchen island and bay windows perfect for breakfast nook.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Desert Palms, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Desert Palms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

