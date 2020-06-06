Apartment List
/
CA
/
desert palms
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:18 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37339 Skycrest Road
37339 Skycrest Road, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1764 sqft
Not available 2019-2020. Now rented from Jan 1, 2020 through April 30 2020. Beautiful Marrakech with 3 Bedrooms or 3rd Bedroom could be used as an Office/Den with a sofa sleeper.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78681 Kentia Palm Drive
78681 Kentia Palm Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2156 sqft
Stunning golf course property with water features front and rear. Lovely south facing view of the course and mountains. A beautiful St. Croix model with mediterranean touches throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35859 Rosemont Drive
35859 Rosemont Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1858 sqft
Montego Model. Tastefully furnished. This immaculate greatroom home has a spacious southwest facing rear yard w/an extended patio, alumawood patio cover & desert landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37550 Eveningside Road
37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78936 Spirito Court
78936 Spirito Court, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1946 sqft
SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1664 sqft
A Charming St. Martin plan with a Den & Mountain Views! This Home Endorses Tastefully Appointed Interior Spaces which bask in the Natural Light.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78823 Palm Tree Avenue
78823 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1664 sqft
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35225 Staccato Street
35225 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
34766 Blake Drive
34766 Blake Drive, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2065 sqft
$4200 Oct, Nov & Dec 2020, This remodeled & highly upgraded great room Montego w/ Casita is located in the newest section of Sun City Palm Desert, guard gated community & can accommodate 4-6 people.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78415 Silver Sage Drive
78415 Silver Sage Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1527 sqft
Available Jan thru Apr 2021 at $3700/mo. Leased Oct. thru Dec 2020. Almost New Furnishings. Exceptional Sun City Palm Desert Rental.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78811 Palm Tree Avenue
78811 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - desirable Lanai (2 bedroom 2 bath) turnkey furnished with almost new furniture! SUPER CLEAN with south facing patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37784 Pineknoll Avenue
37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2432 sqft
Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78786 Gorham Lane
78786 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Palm Desert-Sun City Palm Desert - Discounted for Summer Season. Absolutely breathtaking views of mountains, golf course and lake. Turnkey furnished w/Pool 2 bedrooms plus den/office. Living room with beautiful furnishings & fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
38324 Sunny Days Drive
38324 Sunny Days Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1527 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78225 Estancia Drive
78225 Estancia Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1616 sqft
55+ Available July 1, thru October 30, $1,900 month. 3 month minimum.. Leased Nov 1 thru June 1,2021. Immaculate! Turnkey Cayman model in Sun City Palm Desert.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78564 Bougainvillea Drive
78564 Bougainvillea Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1647 sqft
NEW seasonal lease opportunity! Beautifully upgraded Lalique plan near the Mt.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue
78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2415 sqft
Views included with lease! Spectacular fairway & mountain Views! Massive patio with BBQ.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78260 Willowrich Drive
78260 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1527 sqft
Fabulous golf course lease! High above the fairway with panoramic views! Great curb appeal! Inviting gated courtyard entrance! Delightful fully furnished 2 bedroom home! Attractive, comfortable furnishings! Turnkey with everything needed to enjoy

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78335 Sterling Lane
78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
2032 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35299 Meridia Avenue
35299 Merida Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2068 sqft
Currently Available Beginning May 1, 2020 Thru April 30, 2021(Summer, Seasonal, and Long Term) Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City Palm Desert.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Desert Palms, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Desert Palms renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Desert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Palms 3 BedroomsDesert Palms Apartments with BalconyDesert Palms Apartments with Garage
Desert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDesert Palms Apartments with ParkingDesert Palms Apartments with Pool
Desert Palms Apartments with Washer-DryerDesert Palms Dog Friendly ApartmentsDesert Palms Furnished ApartmentsDesert Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert