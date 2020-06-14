Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

89 Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Desert Palms renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35225 Staccato Street
35225 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37784 Pineknoll Avenue
37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2432 sqft
Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78578 Rockwell Circle
78578 Rockwell Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1110 sqft
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78225 Estancia Drive
78225 Estancia Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1616 sqft
55+ Available July 1, thru October 30, $1,900 month. 3 month minimum.. Leased Nov 1 thru June 1,2021. Immaculate! Turnkey Cayman model in Sun City Palm Desert.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78341 Desert Willow Drive
78341 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1045 sqft
+55 WOW! Upgraded Maui model with a South facing backyard! Turnkey furnished with only the best inside & out! Available July 2020 for 2,100 per mo. Also available for long term-1 year-Turnkey! just bring your clothes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78988 Alliance Way
78988 Alliance Way, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2907 sqft
New lease opportunity ready for the 2020/2021 season. This beautiful 3BD/3BA home is nestled inside Sun City Palm Desert. Inside you'll find over 2900 sqft of living space that has been meticulously maintained.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78281 Desert Willow Drive
78281 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78289 Yucca Blossom Drive
78289 Yucca Blossom Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1283 sqft
Located in Sun City Palm Desert, a 55+ Active Adult Community. This beautiful GREENBELT Christofle is light and bright and offers desirable SOUTHERN backyard exposure for sunshine all winter long on your COVERED PATIO.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease One Bedroom One Bath Condo in Gated Community of Saddleback. Excellent upper level unit opportunity. Balcony overlooks grassy area. New tile flooring and painted throughout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
947 sqft
This highly sought after unit is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
76268 Impatiens Circle
76268 Impatiens Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1918 sqft
Awesome remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath rental for the most discerning tenant. You'll love living in Palm Valley CC with 2 golf courses, 46 swimming pools, a 86,000 sq. ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
45615 Big Canyon Street
45615 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1898 sqft
Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Desert Palms, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Desert Palms renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

