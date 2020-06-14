/
furnished apartments
180 Furnished Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35859 Rosemont Drive
35859 Rosemont Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1858 sqft
Montego Model. Tastefully furnished. This immaculate greatroom home has a spacious southwest facing rear yard w/an extended patio, alumawood patio cover & desert landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78823 Palm Tree Avenue
78823 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1664 sqft
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35225 Staccato Street
35225 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
36526 Monarch Pass
36526 Monarch Pass, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert 55+ Available October 1, 2020 $2700mo.October $2700 mo.November $2800moDec thru Jan 15 $2900Turnkey Furnished Immaculate St Maartin, Courtyard and private fenced in backyard faces east. Cat or small dog ok.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78341 Desert Willow Drive
78341 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1045 sqft
+55 WOW! Upgraded Maui model with a South facing backyard! Turnkey furnished with only the best inside & out! Available July 2020 for 2,100 per mo. Also available for long term-1 year-Turnkey! just bring your clothes.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78811 Palm Tree Avenue
78811 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - desirable Lanai (2 bedroom 2 bath) turnkey furnished with almost new furniture! SUPER CLEAN with south facing patio.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37784 Pineknoll Avenue
37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2432 sqft
Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78786 Gorham Lane
78786 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Palm Desert-Sun City Palm Desert - Discounted for Summer Season. Absolutely breathtaking views of mountains, golf course and lake. Turnkey furnished w/Pool 2 bedrooms plus den/office. Living room with beautiful furnishings & fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
39674 Kent Drive
39674 Kent Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1160 sqft
55+ Sun City Palm Desert available June 1, 2020 thru December 30, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78938 Waterford Lane
78938 Waterford Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1128 sqft
LEASED Jan. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021. Available May 2021 to Nov. 2021. Two bedroom/2 bath Bright and Cheery Hummel model. Great Location. Close to Main Clubhouse, tennis, pickleball, post office, golf, pools, social and art clubs etc...
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78260 Willowrich Drive
78260 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1527 sqft
Fabulous golf course lease! High above the fairway with panoramic views! Great curb appeal! Inviting gated courtyard entrance! Delightful fully furnished 2 bedroom home! Attractive, comfortable furnishings! Turnkey with everything needed to enjoy
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78337 Gray Hawk Drive
78337 Gray Hawk Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1764 sqft
Leased: May 1 ,2020 Thru Oct. 31, 2020. Leased: Dec. 28, 2020 - April 2, 2021Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City, Palm Desert. This Beautiful Tangier Model Home is within walking distance to the Sunset View Club House.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37853 Pineknoll Avenue
37853 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Leased January 6, 2021 - April 6, 2021 Season. Available May 2020 - December 2020. Welcome To The Lifestyle Of Del Webb Sun City, Palm Desert. This home is on the Golf Course with Views across the Fairway & Mountains.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
39830 Somerset Avenue
39830 Somerset Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Reserved for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78328 Desert Willow Drive
78328 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020..
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77676 Woodhaven Drive
77676 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Available now until December 2020 this elegantly furnished home is move-in ready for summer & fall. New flooring, paint and an updated kitchen this home is ready for a 6 month tenant to enjoy.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41220 Woodhaven Drive W
41220 Woodhaven Drive West, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1808 sqft
Palm desert gem! Enjoy all that Palm Desert & Woodhaven Country Club offer while staying in this wonderfully appointed 2 story furnished retreat, which also has a fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
73905 Elizabeth Dr
73905 Elizabeth Drive, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
55+ Community of Tri Palms Estates. Manufactured home that contains 1,440 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Patio for entertaining. 2 Car Garage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
77355 New Mexico Drive
77355 New Mexico Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1818 sqft
Available 10/1/19 to 4/30/20 This home is a perfect Vacation rental 3 bedrooms and 3 baths makes a bathroom for all. Beautifully furnished with a southwest exposure and mountain views.
