/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM
161 Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA with pool
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37784 Pineknoll Avenue
37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2432 sqft
Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
39830 Somerset Avenue
39830 Somerset Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Now available for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
35225 Staccato Street
35225 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37339 Skycrest Road
37339 Skycrest Road, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1764 sqft
Not available 2019-2020. Now rented from Jan 1, 2020 through April 30 2020. Beautiful Marrakech with 3 Bedrooms or 3rd Bedroom could be used as an Office/Den with a sofa sleeper.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78786 Gorham Lane
78786 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Palm Desert-Sun City Palm Desert - Discounted for Summer Season. Absolutely breathtaking views of mountains, golf course and lake. Turnkey furnished w/Pool 2 bedrooms plus den/office. Living room with beautiful furnishings & fireplace.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78328 Desert Willow Drive
78328 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020..
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78281 Desert Willow Drive
78281 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Available 2020/2021 season. Great Gorham model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and south facing backyard. Tile floors throughout. Brand new furniture and appointments to make your stay super comfortable.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Vacation Rental! - Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term. The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950. Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78481 Hampshire Avenue
78481 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
Back on the market. The perfect house for the discerning couple or single. Highly upgraded and well maintained Pasadena model. Classy furnishings throughout.With porcelain plank tile, stainless appliances and freshly painted.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78938 Waterford Lane
78938 Waterford Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1128 sqft
LEASED Jan. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021. Available May 2021 to Nov. 2021. Two bedroom/2 bath Bright and Cheery Hummel model. Great Location. Close to Main Clubhouse, tennis, pickleball, post office, golf, pools, social and art clubs etc...
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
35299 Meridia Avenue
35299 Merida Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2068 sqft
Leased July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020 Available for the 2021 SeasonStarting January 1, 2021(Summer, Seasonal, and Long Term) Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City Palm Desert.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78988 Alliance Way
78988 Alliance Way, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2907 sqft
New lease opportunity ready for the 2020/2021 season. This beautiful 3BD/3BA home is nestled inside Sun City Palm Desert. Inside you'll find over 2900 sqft of living space that has been meticulously maintained.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Palms
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 BR lower level unit, freshly painted overlooking pool and spa. Updated cabinetry, stainless appliances, plenty of storage with breakfast bar and eating area. Spacious Bedroom with walk in closet. Full Bath. Private laundry in unit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven Country Club
41120 Woodhaven Drive
41120 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1348 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath, fully furnished seasonal rental. Located directly across the street from one of the community pools. Private golf course and tennis courts located within the gated community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palm Desert Resort
77361 Preston Trail
77361 Preston Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
AVAIL 2021 Season. Open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms with upgraded finishes. Gorgeously renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fully renovated top to bottom...
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven Country Club
77888 Woodhaven Drive
77888 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1348 sqft
Fantastic 2bd/2ba getaway for short term or seasonal rental overlooking the 11th fairway. Woodhaven CC offers clubhouse facilites, 18-hole golf course, tennis and community pools. Available now until Jan 1. Rates vary.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven Country Club
77676 Woodhaven Drive
77676 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Available now until December 2020 this elegantly furnished home is move-in ready for summer & fall. New flooring, paint and an updated kitchen this home is ready for a 6 month tenant to enjoy.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven Country Club
41220 Woodhaven Drive W
41220 Woodhaven Drive West, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1808 sqft
Palm desert gem! Enjoy all that Palm Desert & Woodhaven Country Club offer while staying in this wonderfully appointed 2 story furnished retreat, which also has a fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Similar Pages
Desert Palms 1 BedroomsDesert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Palms 3 BedroomsDesert Palms Apartments with Balcony
Desert Palms Apartments with GarageDesert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDesert Palms Apartments with ParkingDesert Palms Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA