2 bed 2 bath apartments
103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA
Sun City Palm Desert
37550 Eveningside Road
37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping.
Sun City Palm Desert
78681 Kentia Palm Drive
78681 Kentia Palm Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2156 sqft
Stunning golf course property with water features front and rear. Lovely south facing view of the course and mountains. A beautiful St. Croix model with mediterranean touches throughout.
Sun City Palm Desert
35859 Rosemont Drive
35859 Rosemont Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1858 sqft
Montego Model. Tastefully furnished. This immaculate greatroom home has a spacious southwest facing rear yard w/an extended patio, alumawood patio cover & desert landscaping.
Sun City Palm Desert
78481 Hampshire Avenue
78481 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
The perfect house for the discerning couple or single. Highly upgraded and well maintained Pasadena model. Classy furnishings throughout.With porcelain plank tile, stainless appliances and freshly painted.
Sun City Palm Desert
78370 Willowrich Drive
78370 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
On the golf course. Opal model with views galore. The perfect unit for a single or couple.New tile and carpet.
Sun City Palm Desert
78410 Winsford Circle
78410 Winsford Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1172 sqft
Bright and Super Clean 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathrooms with plenty of sun exposure in backyard. The home is nicely equipped and located in a quiet area very close to shopping, restaurants and quick access to most areas of interest.
Sun City Palm Desert
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.
Sun City Palm Desert
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1664 sqft
A Charming St. Martin plan with a Den & Mountain Views! This Home Endorses Tastefully Appointed Interior Spaces which bask in the Natural Light.
Sun City Palm Desert
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.
Sun City Palm Desert
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Sun City Palm Desert
35225 Staccato Street
35225 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished.
Sun City Palm Desert
38324 Sunny Days Drive
38324 Sunny Days Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1527 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms.
Sun City Palm Desert
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.
Sun City Palm Desert
78341 Desert Willow Drive
78341 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1045 sqft
+55 WOW! Upgraded Maui model with a South facing backyard! Turnkey furnished with only the best inside & out! Available July 2020 for 2,100 per mo. Also available for long term-1 year-Turnkey! just bring your clothes.
Sun City Palm Desert
36526 Monarch Pass
36526 Monarch Pass, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert 55+ Available October 1, 2020 $2700mo.October $2700 mo.November $2800moDec thru Jan 15 $2900Turnkey Furnished Immaculate St Maartin, Courtyard and private fenced in backyard faces east. Cat or small dog ok.
Sun City Palm Desert
78260 Willowrich Drive
78260 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1527 sqft
Fabulous golf course lease! High above the fairway with panoramic views! Great curb appeal! Inviting gated courtyard entrance! Delightful fully furnished 2 bedroom home! Attractive, comfortable furnishings! Turnkey with everything needed to enjoy
Sun City Palm Desert
78716 Gorham Lane
78716 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1877 sqft
Available for June thru Sept 2020 and Nov & Dec. for $4200/mo. Beautiful Extended Orrefors home, golf course home updated and expanded. Now Leased, not available for Seasonal rental.
Sun City Palm Desert
78415 Silver Sage Drive
78415 Silver Sage Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1527 sqft
Available Jan thru Apr 2021 at $3700/mo. Leased Oct. thru Dec 2020. Almost New Furnishings. Exceptional Sun City Palm Desert Rental.
Sun City Palm Desert
39674 Kent Drive
39674 Kent Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1160 sqft
55+ Sun City Palm Desert available June 1, 2020 thru December 30, 2020.
Sun City Palm Desert
78938 Waterford Lane
78938 Waterford Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1128 sqft
LEASED Jan. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021. Available May 2021 to Nov. 2021. Two bedroom/2 bath Bright and Cheery Hummel model. Great Location. Close to Main Clubhouse, tennis, pickleball, post office, golf, pools, social and art clubs etc...
Sun City Palm Desert
78578 Rockwell Circle
78578 Rockwell Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1110 sqft
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect.
Sun City Palm Desert
78786 Gorham Lane
78786 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Palm Desert-Sun City Palm Desert - Discounted for Summer Season. Absolutely breathtaking views of mountains, golf course and lake. Turnkey furnished w/Pool 2 bedrooms plus den/office. Living room with beautiful furnishings & fireplace.
Sun City Palm Desert
78564 Bougainvillea Drive
78564 Bougainvillea Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1647 sqft
NEW seasonal lease opportunity! Beautifully upgraded Lalique plan near the Mt.
Sun City Palm Desert
78225 Estancia Drive
78225 Estancia Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1616 sqft
55+ Available July 1, thru October 30, $1,900 month. 3 month minimum.. Leased Nov 1 thru June 1,2021. Immaculate! Turnkey Cayman model in Sun City Palm Desert.
