/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM
146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Desert Palms, CA
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37339 Skycrest Road
37339 Skycrest Road, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1764 sqft
Not available 2019-2020. Now rented from Jan 1, 2020 through April 30 2020. Beautiful Marrakech with 3 Bedrooms or 3rd Bedroom could be used as an Office/Den with a sofa sleeper.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
36626 Tallowood Drive
36626 Tallowood Drive, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2859 sqft
A lovely Portofino model on a quiet street. Leased for the 2020 - 2021 season.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78802 Kramer Drive
78802 Kramer Drive, Desert Palms, CA
The Perfect rental! This Sonora floor model with a guest Casita sits on a large lot. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has great features, including the large gourmet kitchen with a great center island.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78172 Kensington Avenue
78172 Kensington Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Due to a health cancellation this property is now available Dec thru March 2020. A golf course Morrocco with a Casita. Great views and nicely appointed. Separate Casita with a full bath and breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
34773 Staccato Street
34773 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2859 sqft
A fabulously upgraded and professionally decorated Portofino unit. Seasonal lease for the most discriminating Snowbirds.Leased for the 2020-2021 season.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78823 Palm Tree Avenue
78823 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1664 sqft
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78936 Spirito Court
78936 Spirito Court, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1946 sqft
SunCity Palm Desert, 55+ Senior Community. Lovely 3b/r, 3ba includg Casita home w/beautiful furnishings & fabulous patio with a covered fireplace sitting area. Pretty entry leads to GreatRm w/family rm, living rm.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
34766 Blake Drive
34766 Blake Drive, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2065 sqft
$4200 Oct, Nov & Dec 2020, This remodeled & highly upgraded great room Montego w/ Casita is located in the newest section of Sun City Palm Desert, guard gated community & can accommodate 4-6 people.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue
78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2415 sqft
Views included with lease! Spectacular fairway & mountain Views! Massive patio with BBQ.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37362 Wyndham Road
37362 Wyndam Road, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37362 Wyndham Road in Desert Palms. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37784 Pineknoll Avenue
37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2432 sqft
Available May 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
37853 Pineknoll Avenue
37853 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
Leased January 6, 2021 - April 6, 2021 Season. Available May 2020 - December 2020. Welcome To The Lifestyle Of Del Webb Sun City, Palm Desert. This home is on the Golf Course with Views across the Fairway & Mountains.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
35299 Meridia Avenue
35299 Merida Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2068 sqft
Currently Available Beginning May 1, 2020 Thru April 30, 2021(Summer, Seasonal, and Long Term) Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City Palm Desert.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78988 Alliance Way
78988 Alliance Way, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2907 sqft
New lease opportunity ready for the 2020/2021 season. This beautiful 3BD/3BA home is nestled inside Sun City Palm Desert. Inside you'll find over 2900 sqft of living space that has been meticulously maintained.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78621 Autumn Lane
78621 Autumn Lane, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2282 sqft
Sun City the Fun City for Seniors!! This Solitaire model is well located and has the extra den adjacent to the master. 2282 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, located just around the corner from the Mountain View Clubhouse and the tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Palms
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
40825 Starlight Lane
40825 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Palms
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42471 May Pen Rd
42471 May Pen Road, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Residence - Property Id: 299926 Adorable 3 Bd / 2 Ba single family home on quiet residential street inside security gated golf course community. Newly painted both inside and out with brand new desert landscape.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
76850 Sandpiper Drive
76850 Sandpiper Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2250 sqft
Available May 1 to September 30 2019 $3000. Oct.1 to Dec.30 2019 $4000.( Rented Feb. March April 2020 $5500.) Available Jan. 1 2020 $5500. This remarkable seasonal rental is what you are looking for.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
45615 Big Canyon Street
45615 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1898 sqft
Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
75635 Painted Desert Drive
75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3116 sqft
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
77355 New Mexico Drive
77355 New Mexico Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1818 sqft
Available 10/1/19 to 4/30/20 This home is a perfect Vacation rental 3 bedrooms and 3 baths makes a bathroom for all. Beautifully furnished with a southwest exposure and mountain views.
Similar Pages
Desert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Palms 3 BedroomsDesert Palms Apartments with BalconyDesert Palms Apartments with Garage
Desert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDesert Palms Apartments with ParkingDesert Palms Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA