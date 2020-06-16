All apartments in Davis
4331 Frontera Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:34 AM

4331 Frontera Drive

4331 Frontera Drive · (530) 564-7468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4331 Frontera Drive, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4331 Frontera Drive · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fabulous East Davis 4 bed 3 bath home available summer of 2020 - Fabulous home that has views of the vacant land and you can see for miles. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, including a first floor bedroom and bath. Rare private meeting room in front of home could be used for home business. 1/2 block from play park. Excellent location near bus lines and schools. Vaulted ceilings, kitchen is open to family room and large living room. Master bedroom has views of land, walk in closet, tub and shower. Northern Southern exposure. Great home and ready for you summer of 2020
Rent $3150
Security Deposit $4500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Frontera Drive have any available units?
4331 Frontera Drive has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4331 Frontera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Frontera Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Frontera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Frontera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 4331 Frontera Drive offer parking?
No, 4331 Frontera Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4331 Frontera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Frontera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Frontera Drive have a pool?
No, 4331 Frontera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Frontera Drive have accessible units?
No, 4331 Frontera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Frontera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 Frontera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4331 Frontera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4331 Frontera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
