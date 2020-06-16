4331 Frontera Drive

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Fabulous East Davis 4 bed 3 bath home available summer of 2020 - Fabulous home that has views of the vacant land and you can see for miles. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, including a first floor bedroom and bath. Rare private meeting room in front of home could be used for home business. 1/2 block from play park. Excellent location near bus lines and schools. Vaulted ceilings, kitchen is open to family room and large living room. Master bedroom has views of land, walk in closet, tub and shower. Northern Southern exposure. Great home and ready for you summer of 2020

Rent $3150

Security Deposit $4500



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4890937)