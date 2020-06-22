Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed duplex in the heart of Davis - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.

Bright an airy home features the original hardwood floors, an adorable breakfast nook and a recently updated bathroom.

With an attached 1 car garage for parking and a well maintained back yard with a side yard vegetable garden which is the perfect place to relax this home will not last long.

Apply now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849189)