Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1301 F St

1301 F Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 F Street, Davis, CA 95616
Central Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed duplex in the heart of Davis - This cute and clean 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located in the heart of Davis walking distance to Rainbow park and Down town.
Bright an airy home features the original hardwood floors, an adorable breakfast nook and a recently updated bathroom.
With an attached 1 car garage for parking and a well maintained back yard with a side yard vegetable garden which is the perfect place to relax this home will not last long.
Apply now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 F St have any available units?
1301 F St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davis, CA.
Is 1301 F St currently offering any rent specials?
1301 F St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 F St pet-friendly?
No, 1301 F St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 1301 F St offer parking?
Yes, 1301 F St does offer parking.
Does 1301 F St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 F St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 F St have a pool?
No, 1301 F St does not have a pool.
Does 1301 F St have accessible units?
No, 1301 F St does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 F St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 F St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 F St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 F St does not have units with air conditioning.
