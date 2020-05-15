All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
8311 SUMMERTIME Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:46 PM

8311 SUMMERTIME Lane

8311 Summertime Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This 2 bedroom 2 bath top floor condo with high ceiling in a lovely gated community with 24 hours concierge in Culver City boosts beautiful lakes and fountains, swimming pools, spa, clubhouse, gym and gazebo. Just sit on your balcony and enjoy the beautiful view of the running brooks and the pool while having your coffee. The upgraded flooring in the open living room and nice carpeting in both bedrooms are ready to be matched to your own personal style. This unit also comes with a cozy fireplace for those chilly Southern California nights and central Air Conditioning for when you need to escape the heat. The Master Bedroom is very spacious with huge walk-in closet and upgraded private bathroom with tile flooring, second bedroom also has organized closet. This unit comes with 2 convenient underground parking spaces PLUS an extra storage closet in the garage. Close to freeways and trendy restaurants, shops, galleries in downtown Culver City, LAX and Silicon Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane have any available units?
8311 SUMMERTIME Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane have?
Some of 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8311 SUMMERTIME Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane offers parking.
Does 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane has a pool.
Does 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane have accessible units?
No, 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8311 SUMMERTIME Lane has units with air conditioning.

