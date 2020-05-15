8311 SUMMERTIME Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

This 2 bedroom 2 bath top floor condo with high ceiling in a lovely gated community with 24 hours concierge in Culver City boosts beautiful lakes and fountains, swimming pools, spa, clubhouse, gym and gazebo. Just sit on your balcony and enjoy the beautiful view of the running brooks and the pool while having your coffee. The upgraded flooring in the open living room and nice carpeting in both bedrooms are ready to be matched to your own personal style. This unit also comes with a cozy fireplace for those chilly Southern California nights and central Air Conditioning for when you need to escape the heat. The Master Bedroom is very spacious with huge walk-in closet and upgraded private bathroom with tile flooring, second bedroom also has organized closet. This unit comes with 2 convenient underground parking spaces PLUS an extra storage closet in the garage. Close to freeways and trendy restaurants, shops, galleries in downtown Culver City, LAX and Silicon Beach.