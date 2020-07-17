5703 STEVER Court

Amenities

Fantastic Culver Crest Location on a Cul-de-sac. Tastefully updated traditional 3 bed -2 bath plus Huge den with fireplace, Built-ins and work station. Sliders opening to Back patio for al fresco dining. Original refinished hardwoods and New ceramic tile. Parquet entry and dining, Large living room, Eat-in Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, Laundry room includes new W/D, pantry and xtra storage. Large Master suite has a Walk in closet and private bath with Dual sinks. Central hall to 2 bedrooms and bath. The light and bright home has a central vacuum, soft water system and 2 car garage with ample driveway parking?walk to El Rincon, parks, shopping and transportation. Call/Text Lisa DeRose RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-488-8874.