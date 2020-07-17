All apartments in Culver City
5703 STEVER Court
5703 STEVER Court

5703 Stever Court · No Longer Available
Location

5703 Stever Court, Culver City, CA 90230
Blanco-Culver Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic Culver Crest Location on a Cul-de-sac. Tastefully updated traditional 3 bed -2 bath plus Huge den with fireplace, Built-ins and work station. Sliders opening to Back patio for al fresco dining. Original refinished hardwoods and New ceramic tile. Parquet entry and dining, Large living room, Eat-in Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, Laundry room includes new W/D, pantry and xtra storage. Large Master suite has a Walk in closet and private bath with Dual sinks. Central hall to 2 bedrooms and bath. The light and bright home has a central vacuum, soft water system and 2 car garage with ample driveway parking?walk to El Rincon, parks, shopping and transportation. Call/Text Lisa DeRose RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-488-8874.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 STEVER Court have any available units?
5703 STEVER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5703 STEVER Court have?
Some of 5703 STEVER Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 STEVER Court currently offering any rent specials?
5703 STEVER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 STEVER Court pet-friendly?
No, 5703 STEVER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5703 STEVER Court offer parking?
Yes, 5703 STEVER Court offers parking.
Does 5703 STEVER Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5703 STEVER Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 STEVER Court have a pool?
No, 5703 STEVER Court does not have a pool.
Does 5703 STEVER Court have accessible units?
No, 5703 STEVER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 STEVER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 STEVER Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 STEVER Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 STEVER Court does not have units with air conditioning.
