Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

12712 West WASHINGTON

12712 West Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12712 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90066
Culver-West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Stunning, open concept, three bedroom, five bathroom penthouse with panoramic views. Enjoy watching the sunset on any of the three balconies extending the length of the unit or go up to the roof top deck! The modern kitchen features a dual oven, double door refrigerator, dishwasher and stovetop. Up the spiral staircase is a loft, perfect for an office space with extra storage and the entrance to the roof top deck. The unit comes with side by side in-unit laundry, 2 car tandem gated garage parking spaces with additional storage locker and no shared walls! Incredible central location, where you'll be above The Boy & The Bear coffee shop and just minutes to your favorite restaurants like Hatchet Hall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12712 West WASHINGTON have any available units?
12712 West WASHINGTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 12712 West WASHINGTON have?
Some of 12712 West WASHINGTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12712 West WASHINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
12712 West WASHINGTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12712 West WASHINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 12712 West WASHINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON offer parking?
Yes, 12712 West WASHINGTON offers parking.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12712 West WASHINGTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON have a pool?
No, 12712 West WASHINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON have accessible units?
No, 12712 West WASHINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12712 West WASHINGTON has units with dishwashers.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 12712 West WASHINGTON does not have units with air conditioning.
