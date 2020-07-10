12712 West WASHINGTON

Amenities

Stunning, open concept, three bedroom, five bathroom penthouse with panoramic views. Enjoy watching the sunset on any of the three balconies extending the length of the unit or go up to the roof top deck! The modern kitchen features a dual oven, double door refrigerator, dishwasher and stovetop. Up the spiral staircase is a loft, perfect for an office space with extra storage and the entrance to the roof top deck. The unit comes with side by side in-unit laundry, 2 car tandem gated garage parking spaces with additional storage locker and no shared walls! Incredible central location, where you'll be above The Boy & The Bear coffee shop and just minutes to your favorite restaurants like Hatchet Hall!