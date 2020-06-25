All apartments in Culver City
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

10418 Culver Boulevard

10418 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10418 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper apartment in prime Culver City location, walkable to Sony Pictures Studios, local parks & recreation. Modern 2BD / 2BA unit features hardwood floors, AC, large living room w/ patio, formal master suite, patio, ample closet space, full designer bath and modern kitchen finished in white w/ butcher block counter tops. Building features community laundry, secure video entry & communal BBQ patio. Includes 1 assigned parking space. PET FRIENDLY! Just blocks from Downtown Culver entertainment. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10418 Culver Boulevard have any available units?
10418 Culver Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 10418 Culver Boulevard have?
Some of 10418 Culver Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10418 Culver Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10418 Culver Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 Culver Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10418 Culver Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10418 Culver Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10418 Culver Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10418 Culver Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10418 Culver Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 Culver Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10418 Culver Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10418 Culver Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10418 Culver Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 Culver Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10418 Culver Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10418 Culver Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10418 Culver Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
