10418 Culver Boulevard

Upper apartment in prime Culver City location, walkable to Sony Pictures Studios, local parks & recreation. Modern 2BD / 2BA unit features hardwood floors, AC, large living room w/ patio, formal master suite, patio, ample closet space, full designer bath and modern kitchen finished in white w/ butcher block counter tops. Building features community laundry, secure video entry & communal BBQ patio. Includes 1 assigned parking space. PET FRIENDLY! Just blocks from Downtown Culver entertainment. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.