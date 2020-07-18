Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 311 E Puente Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
311 E Puente Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
311 E Puente Street
311 East Puente Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
311 East Puente Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Covina. Nice size living room. 1 car communal garage. Bottom floor unit. Walking distant to downtown Covina. Close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 E Puente Street have any available units?
311 E Puente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Covina, CA
.
Is 311 E Puente Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 E Puente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 E Puente Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 E Puente Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Covina
.
Does 311 E Puente Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 E Puente Street offers parking.
Does 311 E Puente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 E Puente Street have a pool?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 E Puente Street have accessible units?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 E Puente Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 E Puente Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Similar Pages
Covina 1 Bedrooms
Covina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with Balconies
Covina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
La Verne, CA
Westminster, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles