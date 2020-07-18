All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 311 E Puente Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
311 E Puente Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 E Puente Street

311 East Puente Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 East Puente Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Covina. Nice size living room. 1 car communal garage. Bottom floor unit. Walking distant to downtown Covina. Close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 E Puente Street have any available units?
311 E Puente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 311 E Puente Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 E Puente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 E Puente Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 E Puente Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 311 E Puente Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 E Puente Street offers parking.
Does 311 E Puente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 E Puente Street have a pool?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 E Puente Street have accessible units?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 E Puente Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 E Puente Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 E Puente Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with BalconiesCovina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles