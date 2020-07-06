All apartments in Costa Mesa
768 W 20th Street
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

768 W 20th Street

768 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

768 West 20th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Light & Bright with patios and balconies. Gated courtyard entry with tons of privacy overlook sunny pool & Spa. 2 Car attached garage with direct access. Tile entry & first floor. Kitchen opens to dining area and has stainless appliances including gas range + oven, dishwasher and refrigerator/freezer. Trash compactor. Large Living room with high ceilings, fireplace and a 2nd dining area. Upstairs 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. Master suite has private bath. Hall bath has shower over tub. Casa blanca style fans.
Master has a balcony. Close to Triangle Square, shopping and not far from beach communities of Newport & Huntington. No smokers. Submit on pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 W 20th Street have any available units?
768 W 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 W 20th Street have?
Some of 768 W 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 W 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
768 W 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 W 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 W 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 768 W 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 768 W 20th Street offers parking.
Does 768 W 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 W 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 W 20th Street have a pool?
Yes, 768 W 20th Street has a pool.
Does 768 W 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 768 W 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 768 W 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 768 W 20th Street has units with dishwashers.

