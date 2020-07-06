768 W 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Light & Bright with patios and balconies. Gated courtyard entry with tons of privacy overlook sunny pool & Spa. 2 Car attached garage with direct access. Tile entry & first floor. Kitchen opens to dining area and has stainless appliances including gas range + oven, dishwasher and refrigerator/freezer. Trash compactor. Large Living room with high ceilings, fireplace and a 2nd dining area. Upstairs 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. Master suite has private bath. Hall bath has shower over tub. Casa blanca style fans.

Master has a balcony. Close to Triangle Square, shopping and not far from beach communities of Newport & Huntington. No smokers. Submit on pets