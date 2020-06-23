616 Brookview Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool garage tennis court

Beautifully remodeled Brookview home available for lease for the first time. This end unit on the greenbelt is the largest and most popular plan. 3BR’s and 2.5BTHS over 1,500 sqft. Freshly painted throughout with new laminate flooring and custom baseboards downstairs. Upgraded and sunny kitchen has tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher, sink and refrigerator). All baths are remodeled including a subway tiled master shower and a barn door feature for the hall bath. Living room has a brick wood and gas burning fireplace, high ceilings, and plenty of natural lighting. Dining room looks out to one of the three private patios. Modern open closet spaces in all bedrooms. Huge retreat-like master bedroom with two large closets. Both secondary bedrooms are large and one shares an upper patio with the master with each room having access via sliding patio doors. Spacious in-house laundry room and an oversized 2-car direct access garage with extra storage. Huge wrap-around patio with a water feature, perfect for additional outdoor living space. Central heating and central air conditioning. Unbeatable location close to specialty stores, South Coast Plaza, The Camp, and more. Seconds to the 73 or the 405 and five minutes to John Wayne Airport. The community amenities include: 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, greenbelts everywhere. This is a safe and friendly community where residents take pride in calling this wonderful place their home.