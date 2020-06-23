All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 Brookview Way

616 Brookview Way · No Longer Available
Location

616 Brookview Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled Brookview home available for lease for the first time. This end unit on the greenbelt is the largest and most popular plan. 3BR’s and 2.5BTHS over 1,500 sqft. Freshly painted throughout with new laminate flooring and custom baseboards downstairs. Upgraded and sunny kitchen has tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher, sink and refrigerator). All baths are remodeled including a subway tiled master shower and a barn door feature for the hall bath. Living room has a brick wood and gas burning fireplace, high ceilings, and plenty of natural lighting. Dining room looks out to one of the three private patios. Modern open closet spaces in all bedrooms. Huge retreat-like master bedroom with two large closets. Both secondary bedrooms are large and one shares an upper patio with the master with each room having access via sliding patio doors. Spacious in-house laundry room and an oversized 2-car direct access garage with extra storage. Huge wrap-around patio with a water feature, perfect for additional outdoor living space. Central heating and central air conditioning. Unbeatable location close to specialty stores, South Coast Plaza, The Camp, and more. Seconds to the 73 or the 405 and five minutes to John Wayne Airport. The community amenities include: 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, greenbelts everywhere. This is a safe and friendly community where residents take pride in calling this wonderful place their home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Brookview Way have any available units?
616 Brookview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Brookview Way have?
Some of 616 Brookview Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Brookview Way currently offering any rent specials?
616 Brookview Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Brookview Way pet-friendly?
No, 616 Brookview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 616 Brookview Way offer parking?
Yes, 616 Brookview Way does offer parking.
Does 616 Brookview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Brookview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Brookview Way have a pool?
Yes, 616 Brookview Way has a pool.
Does 616 Brookview Way have accessible units?
No, 616 Brookview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Brookview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Brookview Way has units with dishwashers.
