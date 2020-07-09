All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

608 Lassen Lane

608 Lassen Ln · No Longer Available
Location

608 Lassen Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Highly desirable 3 bed 2.5 bath Brookview Townhome. Oversized (End-Unit). Private end unit location with trees & lawn views. Upgraded with Wood style vinyl flooring throughout. All newer dual pane vinyl Windows and slider doors throughout. Clean & Bright kitchen with refrigerator & dishwasher. In-house Laundry room with Washer & Dry included. Air Conditioning as well as Energy efficient Attic Fan and ceiling fans throughout. Formal Dining room. Extra-large Master Bedroom Suite with full bath, his & hers closets, & Balcony with views. Spacious guest Bedrooms, one shares access to the master balcony. Oversized Attached 2 Car Garage with neat storage cabinets & racks. Conveniently located close to South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, Performing Arts Center, trendy eateries & fine dining, Traffic free 55 Freeway access, & the nearby Pacific Coast. The Brookview Complex offers impeccable weekly Landscaping, friendly Neighbors, two Tennis Courts, and two Pool & Spa facilities. Available for lease 6/8/2020. Call Matt Byrd 949-241-0090

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Lassen Lane have any available units?
608 Lassen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Lassen Lane have?
Some of 608 Lassen Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Lassen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
608 Lassen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Lassen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 608 Lassen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 608 Lassen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 608 Lassen Lane offers parking.
Does 608 Lassen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Lassen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Lassen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 608 Lassen Lane has a pool.
Does 608 Lassen Lane have accessible units?
No, 608 Lassen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Lassen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Lassen Lane has units with dishwashers.

