608 Lassen Lane

Highly desirable 3 bed 2.5 bath Brookview Townhome. Oversized (End-Unit). Private end unit location with trees & lawn views. Upgraded with Wood style vinyl flooring throughout. All newer dual pane vinyl Windows and slider doors throughout. Clean & Bright kitchen with refrigerator & dishwasher. In-house Laundry room with Washer & Dry included. Air Conditioning as well as Energy efficient Attic Fan and ceiling fans throughout. Formal Dining room. Extra-large Master Bedroom Suite with full bath, his & hers closets, & Balcony with views. Spacious guest Bedrooms, one shares access to the master balcony. Oversized Attached 2 Car Garage with neat storage cabinets & racks. Conveniently located close to South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, Performing Arts Center, trendy eateries & fine dining, Traffic free 55 Freeway access, & the nearby Pacific Coast. The Brookview Complex offers impeccable weekly Landscaping, friendly Neighbors, two Tennis Courts, and two Pool & Spa facilities. Available for lease 6/8/2020. Call Matt Byrd 949-241-0090