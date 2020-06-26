All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:08 AM

603 Trestles

603 Trestles · No Longer Available
Location

603 Trestles, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Band New Fantastic Detached Home at THE PLACE. This live/work home is fantastic, only 1 mile to the sandy beaches of Newport Beach. The possible commercial office on firs floor has an ADA compliant bathroom and no steps to enter. The rest of the home has the finest amenities. Beautiful high quality water proof beach wood laminate floors, Shaker-style white kitchen cabinets, tone on tone white quarts counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances. (The photos don't show a refrigerator, but one will be provide.) Huge open concept floor plan give the kitchen / living room/ dining area a grand airy feel. The roof top deck has the same open feel as it spans the entire footprint of the house and over looks Newport. This home has 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 car direct access garage and is 2130 sqft. Everything was considered - laundry room is on the same level as all the bedrooms, recirculating hot water, locations to hang today's style of TV's . The master bedroom has a walk in closet, on suite bathroom with upgraded double sink and quartz counter tops and frameless glass shower enclosure. you are so close to Fasion Island, Hoag Hospital, and the Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Trestles have any available units?
603 Trestles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Trestles have?
Some of 603 Trestles's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Trestles currently offering any rent specials?
603 Trestles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Trestles pet-friendly?
No, 603 Trestles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 603 Trestles offer parking?
Yes, 603 Trestles offers parking.
Does 603 Trestles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Trestles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Trestles have a pool?
No, 603 Trestles does not have a pool.
Does 603 Trestles have accessible units?
No, 603 Trestles does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Trestles have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Trestles does not have units with dishwashers.
