367 Bayside Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3-Bed Home for Lease - ALL Utilities Included - Prime Costa Mesa Location - This Immaculate 2012 build has a spacious, modern open floor plan with a massive kitchen island and adjoining living and dining rooms all serving as one great room. The entry leads to a downstairs guest half-bath. The kitchen is a cook's dream with tons of counter space (quartz counters), an island with breakfast bar (comes with barstools), high end stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Fridge comes included without warranty and ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! The dining area opens to a beautifully landscaped backyard with drought-tolerant turf and outdoor dining space. Gorgeous engineered hardwood floors, crown & base moldings, and recessed lighting throughout the home give an upscale touch. Tons of large windows let in plenty of natural light and a fireplace in the living room creates an inviting atmosphere of relaxation. A luxurious master suite is the ultimate retreat with a grand soaking tub, his/hers sinks, a walk-in shower, and walk in closet. An upstairs den makes for the perfect office, playroom, or entertainment space. Enjoy the convenience of an upstairs laundry room with sink, a two-car garage with suspended storage shelving and epoxied floors, and a tankless water heater. Located minutes from The Triangle and Newport Beach, just off the 55 FWY, this is the place to call home!

*All utilities included

*Pets permitted



(RLNE5020755)