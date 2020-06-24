All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

367 Bayside Ct

367 Bayside Ct · No Longer Available
Location

367 Bayside Ct, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3-Bed Home for Lease - ALL Utilities Included - Prime Costa Mesa Location - This Immaculate 2012 build has a spacious, modern open floor plan with a massive kitchen island and adjoining living and dining rooms all serving as one great room. The entry leads to a downstairs guest half-bath. The kitchen is a cook's dream with tons of counter space (quartz counters), an island with breakfast bar (comes with barstools), high end stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Fridge comes included without warranty and ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! The dining area opens to a beautifully landscaped backyard with drought-tolerant turf and outdoor dining space. Gorgeous engineered hardwood floors, crown & base moldings, and recessed lighting throughout the home give an upscale touch. Tons of large windows let in plenty of natural light and a fireplace in the living room creates an inviting atmosphere of relaxation. A luxurious master suite is the ultimate retreat with a grand soaking tub, his/hers sinks, a walk-in shower, and walk in closet. An upstairs den makes for the perfect office, playroom, or entertainment space. Enjoy the convenience of an upstairs laundry room with sink, a two-car garage with suspended storage shelving and epoxied floors, and a tankless water heater. Located minutes from The Triangle and Newport Beach, just off the 55 FWY, this is the place to call home!
*All utilities included
*Pets permitted

(RLNE5020755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Bayside Ct have any available units?
367 Bayside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 Bayside Ct have?
Some of 367 Bayside Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Bayside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
367 Bayside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Bayside Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Bayside Ct is pet friendly.
Does 367 Bayside Ct offer parking?
Yes, 367 Bayside Ct offers parking.
Does 367 Bayside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Bayside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Bayside Ct have a pool?
No, 367 Bayside Ct does not have a pool.
Does 367 Bayside Ct have accessible units?
No, 367 Bayside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Bayside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Bayside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
