359 Broadway B

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Desirable 2 Bed + Den 1 Bathroom in East Side Costa Mesa - This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, additional abode offers abundant privacy being the rear residence of the property. Outfitted with a den and private patio, this property has extra space for work and an outdoor lounge. With direct access to your one car garage and an oversized laundry room, you will find this home tremendously accommodating. One dog allowed. Washing and drying machine in unit.

Please contact Andrew at (949) 293-8543 to view just how remarkable this residence is.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4829624)