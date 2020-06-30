All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 359 Broadway B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
359 Broadway B
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:14 AM

359 Broadway B

359 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

359 Broadway, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Desirable 2 Bed + Den 1 Bathroom in East Side Costa Mesa - This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, additional abode offers abundant privacy being the rear residence of the property. Outfitted with a den and private patio, this property has extra space for work and an outdoor lounge. With direct access to your one car garage and an oversized laundry room, you will find this home tremendously accommodating. One dog allowed. Washing and drying machine in unit.
Please contact Andrew at (949) 293-8543 to view just how remarkable this residence is.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4829624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Broadway B have any available units?
359 Broadway B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 Broadway B have?
Some of 359 Broadway B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Broadway B currently offering any rent specials?
359 Broadway B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Broadway B pet-friendly?
Yes, 359 Broadway B is pet friendly.
Does 359 Broadway B offer parking?
Yes, 359 Broadway B offers parking.
Does 359 Broadway B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Broadway B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Broadway B have a pool?
No, 359 Broadway B does not have a pool.
Does 359 Broadway B have accessible units?
No, 359 Broadway B does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Broadway B have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Broadway B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine