All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 3261 Colorado Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
3261 Colorado Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3261 Colorado Lane

3261 Colorado Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3261 Colorado Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Single Family Home on Cul De Sac in Costa Mesa - This beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a cul de sac in the city of Costa Mesa. As you enter the house, you are welcomed by a spacious family room with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and gas brick fireplace. The new flooring continues into the dining area which is open to the kitchen. Here you can entertain in style with granite counter tops, tile back-splash, gas cook-top, and refrigerator provided. There are four large bedrooms including the master with en suite bathroom. Large closets for your storage needs. Wood shutters in all bedrooms. Paint has been refreshed throughout. Vinyl windows and doors. Central Heat and AC. Front and back yards meticulously maintained; gardener included. Washer/dryer also included. Easy access to Home to freeways and shopping. No pets please. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking.
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/34920575-d23d-407d-b0af-8a41bfb0dcb7?setAttribution=mls

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 Colorado Lane have any available units?
3261 Colorado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3261 Colorado Lane have?
Some of 3261 Colorado Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 Colorado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3261 Colorado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 Colorado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3261 Colorado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3261 Colorado Lane offer parking?
No, 3261 Colorado Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3261 Colorado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3261 Colorado Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 Colorado Lane have a pool?
No, 3261 Colorado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3261 Colorado Lane have accessible units?
No, 3261 Colorado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 Colorado Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3261 Colorado Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine