309 Monte Vista Unit F

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Costa Mesa Condo at Vista Springs - This unit is located in the quiet and quaint community of Vista Springs in beautiful Eastside Costa Mesa. The community was completely reconstructed in 2007. This unit is beautifully crafted/finished with tons of upgrades and shows like a model! This home is perfect for the active lifestyle...walking distance to parks, trails, Newport Back Bay, and very close to the beach. This area enjoys the cool ocean breeze year round! It is also close to the beach and strategically located to 73, 55 & 405 freeways, Vanguard University, UC Irvine, Orange County Fairgrounds, and the South Coast Plaza shopping center.



Summary of Highlights and Features:

*1,000 square feet

*2 Master Bedrooms (Dual Master), 1 Bath

*Washer and dryer included

*Refrigerator included

*Huge one-car garage

*Main / lower level entry

*Spacious Living Room

*Custom bi-folding plantation shutters

*Recessed lighting

*300 square foot patio!

*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances

*Custom maple cabinetry

*Travertine marble in Entry, Kitchen and Bath

*Built-in work station and bookshelves



