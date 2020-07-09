All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated June 2 2020

309 Monte Vista Unit F

309 Monte Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

309 Monte Vista Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Costa Mesa Condo at Vista Springs - This unit is located in the quiet and quaint community of Vista Springs in beautiful Eastside Costa Mesa. The community was completely reconstructed in 2007. This unit is beautifully crafted/finished with tons of upgrades and shows like a model! This home is perfect for the active lifestyle...walking distance to parks, trails, Newport Back Bay, and very close to the beach. This area enjoys the cool ocean breeze year round! It is also close to the beach and strategically located to 73, 55 & 405 freeways, Vanguard University, UC Irvine, Orange County Fairgrounds, and the South Coast Plaza shopping center.

Summary of Highlights and Features:
*1,000 square feet
*2 Master Bedrooms (Dual Master), 1 Bath
*Washer and dryer included
*Refrigerator included
*Huge one-car garage
*Main / lower level entry
*Spacious Living Room
*Custom bi-folding plantation shutters
*Recessed lighting
*300 square foot patio!
*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances
*Custom maple cabinetry
*Travertine marble in Entry, Kitchen and Bath
*Built-in work station and bookshelves

(RLNE5796731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Monte Vista Unit F have any available units?
309 Monte Vista Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Monte Vista Unit F have?
Some of 309 Monte Vista Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Monte Vista Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
309 Monte Vista Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Monte Vista Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Monte Vista Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 309 Monte Vista Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 309 Monte Vista Unit F offers parking.
Does 309 Monte Vista Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Monte Vista Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Monte Vista Unit F have a pool?
No, 309 Monte Vista Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 309 Monte Vista Unit F have accessible units?
No, 309 Monte Vista Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Monte Vista Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Monte Vista Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

