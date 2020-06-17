All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 254 Cabrillo St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
254 Cabrillo St A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

254 Cabrillo St A

254 Cabrillo St · (626) 786-3900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

254 Cabrillo St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious TownHouse in Eastside CM steps N/O 17-th - Property Id: 253533

This 3-Unit Townhouse designed Bldg. was remodeled A to Z very recently & there is too much to list all, the pictures show a few of the most updated features. The units are furnished with all appliances needed. It is located steps away from 17-th street shopping & dinning and just a bike ride to the Balboa beach and the ocean. Also due to the corner orientation, all 3-sides of the Bldg. has ample on street parking available in addition to the available garage and open space available for more convenience. No parking shortage at any time.
We are looking for credit worthy tenant with stable employment and income subject to verification.
Pets will be allowed upon approval & additional terms.
Move in costs:
Security Deposit of $2,850.
Prorated rent based on 2,850. for the first month
Call or text property Manager, Armand at: 626-786-3900 for Appointment to view the unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253533
Property Id 253533

(RLNE5673918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Cabrillo St A have any available units?
254 Cabrillo St A has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Cabrillo St A have?
Some of 254 Cabrillo St A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Cabrillo St A currently offering any rent specials?
254 Cabrillo St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Cabrillo St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Cabrillo St A is pet friendly.
Does 254 Cabrillo St A offer parking?
Yes, 254 Cabrillo St A does offer parking.
Does 254 Cabrillo St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 Cabrillo St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Cabrillo St A have a pool?
No, 254 Cabrillo St A does not have a pool.
Does 254 Cabrillo St A have accessible units?
No, 254 Cabrillo St A does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Cabrillo St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Cabrillo St A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 254 Cabrillo St A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity