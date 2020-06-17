254 Cabrillo St A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious TownHouse in Eastside CM steps N/O 17-th - Property Id: 253533



This 3-Unit Townhouse designed Bldg. was remodeled A to Z very recently & there is too much to list all, the pictures show a few of the most updated features. The units are furnished with all appliances needed. It is located steps away from 17-th street shopping & dinning and just a bike ride to the Balboa beach and the ocean. Also due to the corner orientation, all 3-sides of the Bldg. has ample on street parking available in addition to the available garage and open space available for more convenience. No parking shortage at any time.

We are looking for credit worthy tenant with stable employment and income subject to verification.

Pets will be allowed upon approval & additional terms.

Move in costs:

Security Deposit of $2,850.

Prorated rent based on 2,850. for the first month

Call or text property Manager, Armand at: 626-786-3900 for Appointment to view the unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253533

