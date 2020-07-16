2467 Orange Avenue

Amenities

Welcome Sycamore Stream an enclave of only 9 detached single family homes located in highly desirable Eastside Costa Mesa just a short bike ride to the ocean. Sitting on a corner lot and spanning approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of meticulously-designed ,open concept living space. The perfectly appointed kitchen is complete with a convenient counter bar, stainless steel appliances with a 5-burner gas cooktop, pantry & boasts plentiful natural stone counter space,adjacent to the dining room outfitted with a custom chandelier .Throughout the lower level you will find plantation shutters, rich dark wood flooring & crown moulding. On the well planned second story you will find the master suite, generous in size, with a beautifully crafted master bath with a separate shower & soaking tub, dual vanities & a walk-in closet with custom built-ins. There are 2 large secondary bedrooms rooms both with excellent closet space and the upstairs laundry room. Enjoy dining & entertaining family and friends in the fully hardscaped backyard which includes ,raised planters ,paver stones and a covered patio. Direct access to the pristine 2-car garage .Stay comfortable all summer with central air conditioning and the homeowner’s association dues are some of the lowest around. All this located near award-winning schools, shopping, dining ,one of California’s best beaches & so much more.