2467 Orange Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:10 PM

2467 Orange Avenue

2467 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2467 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Sycamore Stream an enclave of only 9 detached single family homes located in highly desirable Eastside Costa Mesa just a short bike ride to the ocean. Sitting on a corner lot and spanning approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of meticulously-designed ,open concept living space. The perfectly appointed kitchen is complete with a convenient counter bar, stainless steel appliances with a 5-burner gas cooktop, pantry & boasts plentiful natural stone counter space,adjacent to the dining room outfitted with a custom chandelier .Throughout the lower level you will find plantation shutters, rich dark wood flooring & crown moulding. On the well planned second story you will find the master suite, generous in size, with a beautifully crafted master bath with a separate shower & soaking tub, dual vanities & a walk-in closet with custom built-ins. There are 2 large secondary bedrooms rooms both with excellent closet space and the upstairs laundry room. Enjoy dining & entertaining family and friends in the fully hardscaped backyard which includes ,raised planters ,paver stones and a covered patio. Direct access to the pristine 2-car garage .Stay comfortable all summer with central air conditioning and the homeowner’s association dues are some of the lowest around. All this located near award-winning schools, shopping, dining ,one of California’s best beaches & so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 Orange Avenue have any available units?
2467 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2467 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 2467 Orange Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2467 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2467 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2467 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2467 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 2467 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2467 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 2467 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2467 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2467 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2467 Orange Avenue has units with dishwashers.
