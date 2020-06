Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled townhome located with views of Newport Beach's Back Bay. The home features three bedroom and 2.5 baths and the master suite includes its own private balcony. New laminate floors throughout the home and new kitchen counters to boot. Walk, jog, and hike along the trails fo the Nature Preserve Center. Enjoy the convenience of local shopping and a wide array of restaurants in the Eastside of Costa Mesa. Newly installed Air conditioner with private back yard.