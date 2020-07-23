Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/07/20 4BED 3 1/2 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT in EASTSIDE C.M. - Property Id: 22616



Major Cross Streets, Irvine Ave & Monte Vista Ave.



Bordering Newport Beach, Eastside Costa Mesa, BackBay,



Three level detached single family house located in desired Back Bay location.



First level consists of large two car garage leading into a large office/ optional bedroom with attached full bath.



Second floor consists of living room leading to a large outside private patio, family room leading to two balconies, kitchen & powder room.



Third floor consists of Master bedroom with walk in closet and an en-suite master bathroom , two bedrooms, one bathroom



Oversized garage with built-in custom cabinets (cedar lined)



Must have good credit, employment and referrals. No evictions or delinquencies. NO PETS .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2454-monaco-ter-costa-mesa-ca/22616

Property Id 22616



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5953709)