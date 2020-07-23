All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

2454 Monaco Ter

2454 Monaco Terrace · (949) 478-1250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2454 Monaco Terrace, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. Sep 7

$4,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2711 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/07/20 4BED 3 1/2 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT in EASTSIDE C.M. - Property Id: 22616

Major Cross Streets, Irvine Ave & Monte Vista Ave.

Bordering Newport Beach, Eastside Costa Mesa, BackBay,

Three level detached single family house located in desired Back Bay location.

First level consists of large two car garage leading into a large office/ optional bedroom with attached full bath.

Second floor consists of living room leading to a large outside private patio, family room leading to two balconies, kitchen & powder room.

Third floor consists of Master bedroom with walk in closet and an en-suite master bathroom , two bedrooms, one bathroom

Oversized garage with built-in custom cabinets (cedar lined)

Must have good credit, employment and referrals. No evictions or delinquencies. NO PETS .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2454-monaco-ter-costa-mesa-ca/22616
Property Id 22616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Monaco Ter have any available units?
2454 Monaco Ter has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2454 Monaco Ter have?
Some of 2454 Monaco Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 Monaco Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Monaco Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Monaco Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2454 Monaco Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2454 Monaco Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2454 Monaco Ter offers parking.
Does 2454 Monaco Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 Monaco Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Monaco Ter have a pool?
No, 2454 Monaco Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2454 Monaco Ter have accessible units?
No, 2454 Monaco Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Monaco Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2454 Monaco Ter has units with dishwashers.
