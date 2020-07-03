All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

2164 Harmony Way

2164 Harmony Way · No Longer Available
Location

2164 Harmony Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to the stylish community of Bungalow 7, located in the heart of Costa Mesa near some of Orange County’s most beautiful beaches and the fun bustling city full of shopping and restaurants. This sophisticated 2-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers over 1,700 square feet of style and comfort. This urban-chic tri-level townhome comes with gorgeous engineered hardwood floors, large bright windows that offer ample light in every room, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and an alarm system. Its quaint patio is perfect for outdoor dining, entertaining, or soaking up the sun. You will love the bright and open kitchen that comes equipped with top-of-the line appliances, elegant granite countertops, a classic subway tile backsplash, and a wine refrigerator. There is a convenient separate laundry room, complete with a washer, dryer, and extra storage. The 2 spacious bedrooms each come with their own ensuite bath and substantial closets. Relax on your private patio or take advantage of the beautiful shared outdoor spaces. This home has it all, including an attached 2-car garage with direct access. Available Nov 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 Harmony Way have any available units?
2164 Harmony Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2164 Harmony Way have?
Some of 2164 Harmony Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 Harmony Way currently offering any rent specials?
2164 Harmony Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 Harmony Way pet-friendly?
No, 2164 Harmony Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2164 Harmony Way offer parking?
Yes, 2164 Harmony Way offers parking.
Does 2164 Harmony Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2164 Harmony Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 Harmony Way have a pool?
No, 2164 Harmony Way does not have a pool.
Does 2164 Harmony Way have accessible units?
No, 2164 Harmony Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 Harmony Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2164 Harmony Way does not have units with dishwashers.

