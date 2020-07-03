2164 Harmony Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to the stylish community of Bungalow 7, located in the heart of Costa Mesa near some of Orange County’s most beautiful beaches and the fun bustling city full of shopping and restaurants. This sophisticated 2-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers over 1,700 square feet of style and comfort. This urban-chic tri-level townhome comes with gorgeous engineered hardwood floors, large bright windows that offer ample light in every room, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and an alarm system. Its quaint patio is perfect for outdoor dining, entertaining, or soaking up the sun. You will love the bright and open kitchen that comes equipped with top-of-the line appliances, elegant granite countertops, a classic subway tile backsplash, and a wine refrigerator. There is a convenient separate laundry room, complete with a washer, dryer, and extra storage. The 2 spacious bedrooms each come with their own ensuite bath and substantial closets. Relax on your private patio or take advantage of the beautiful shared outdoor spaces. This home has it all, including an attached 2-car garage with direct access. Available Nov 15th