Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:37 AM

2163 Kristin Lane

2163 Kristin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2163 Kristin Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW YEARS PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!!!!!!!! Welcome home! This home is an end unit with a wrap around patio. It features 2 large bedrooms with en-suite baths, a half bath downstairs for guests, and attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house. There is also an extra designated parking space, so a total of 3 parking spaces. The kitchen features granite counter tops, plenty of storage cabinets, the refrigerator is included as well. Bedrooms are upstairs and have carpet that is brand new, and vaulted ceilings. The dining area can accommodate a table for 6 easy, and the living room has a fireplace, built in shelves that add to the character of the home. The garage has built in shelving, as well as a stackable washer/dryer unit that is included. There are french doors that lead to the patio with stone pavers, raised planters, and casual seating areas. This is a well taken care of home, even the garage has epoxy coated flooring. Conveniently located in the heart of Costa Mesa, yet a small community of only 8 condo's. Apply through RentSpree app -https://apply.link/2Q334eN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2163 Kristin Lane have any available units?
2163 Kristin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2163 Kristin Lane have?
Some of 2163 Kristin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2163 Kristin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2163 Kristin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2163 Kristin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2163 Kristin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2163 Kristin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2163 Kristin Lane offers parking.
Does 2163 Kristin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2163 Kristin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2163 Kristin Lane have a pool?
No, 2163 Kristin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2163 Kristin Lane have accessible units?
No, 2163 Kristin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2163 Kristin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2163 Kristin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
