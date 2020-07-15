2163 Kristin Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NEW YEARS PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!!!!!!!! Welcome home! This home is an end unit with a wrap around patio. It features 2 large bedrooms with en-suite baths, a half bath downstairs for guests, and attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house. There is also an extra designated parking space, so a total of 3 parking spaces. The kitchen features granite counter tops, plenty of storage cabinets, the refrigerator is included as well. Bedrooms are upstairs and have carpet that is brand new, and vaulted ceilings. The dining area can accommodate a table for 6 easy, and the living room has a fireplace, built in shelves that add to the character of the home. The garage has built in shelving, as well as a stackable washer/dryer unit that is included. There are french doors that lead to the patio with stone pavers, raised planters, and casual seating areas. This is a well taken care of home, even the garage has epoxy coated flooring. Conveniently located in the heart of Costa Mesa, yet a small community of only 8 condo's. Apply through RentSpree app -https://apply.link/2Q334eN