All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2154 San Michel Drive W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2154 San Michel Drive W
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

2154 San Michel Drive W

2154 San Michel Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2154 San Michel Drive West, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home! Amazing opportunity for lease! 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths located in the desirable community of San Michel. One of the largest floorpans available in the community. Quiet interior location with enclosed front patio area facing the community pool and spa. Enjoy all that this home has to offer with a nice size living room with upgraded laminate wood flooring throughout and an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and quarts countertops. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room and an atrium located off of the living and kitchen area that brings in an ocean breeze and a great place to relax & BBQ. Upstairs the master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet and a hallway that leads you to 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. 2 Car Garage with direct access, additional storage cabinets and washer & dryer. Great location!! Close proximity to the beach, great shopping, restaurants and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 San Michel Drive W have any available units?
2154 San Michel Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 San Michel Drive W have?
Some of 2154 San Michel Drive W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 San Michel Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
2154 San Michel Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 San Michel Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 2154 San Michel Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2154 San Michel Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 2154 San Michel Drive W offers parking.
Does 2154 San Michel Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2154 San Michel Drive W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 San Michel Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 2154 San Michel Drive W has a pool.
Does 2154 San Michel Drive W have accessible units?
No, 2154 San Michel Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 San Michel Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 San Michel Drive W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine