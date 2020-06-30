2154 San Michel Drive W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome home! Amazing opportunity for lease! 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths located in the desirable community of San Michel. One of the largest floorpans available in the community. Quiet interior location with enclosed front patio area facing the community pool and spa. Enjoy all that this home has to offer with a nice size living room with upgraded laminate wood flooring throughout and an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and quarts countertops. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room and an atrium located off of the living and kitchen area that brings in an ocean breeze and a great place to relax & BBQ. Upstairs the master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet and a hallway that leads you to 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. 2 Car Garage with direct access, additional storage cabinets and washer & dryer. Great location!! Close proximity to the beach, great shopping, restaurants and freeways.