Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

2017 Calvert Avenue

2017 Calvert Avenue · (888) 236-1943
Location

2017 Calvert Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Price and availability

Amenities

HOME SWEET HOME! This beautiful house in Mesa Verde Balearic Park has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs with additional 5th bedroom and ½ bathroom downstairs, which can be used as an office or a guess bedroom.
The downstairs open floor plan combines living room, dining room with additional breakfast bar and spacious kitchen. Perfect for entertaining with friends or family gatherings. The house features hardwood floors throughout first level. Crown molding, recessed lights. Cozy fire place in the living room. Two sets of glass sliding doors which will lead you to the spacious and private back yard.
Bran new A/C unit.
Conveniently located near schools, beautiful parks, restaurants, shopping centers, bike trail to the beach and more. Don’t miss the opportunity to come and see this home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Calvert Avenue have any available units?
2017 Calvert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Calvert Avenue have?
Some of 2017 Calvert Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Calvert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Calvert Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Calvert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Calvert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2017 Calvert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Calvert Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2017 Calvert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Calvert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Calvert Avenue have a pool?
No, 2017 Calvert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Calvert Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2017 Calvert Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2017 Calvert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Calvert Avenue has units with dishwashers.
