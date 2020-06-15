2017 Calvert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

HOME SWEET HOME! This beautiful house in Mesa Verde Balearic Park has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs with additional 5th bedroom and ½ bathroom downstairs, which can be used as an office or a guess bedroom.

The downstairs open floor plan combines living room, dining room with additional breakfast bar and spacious kitchen. Perfect for entertaining with friends or family gatherings. The house features hardwood floors throughout first level. Crown molding, recessed lights. Cozy fire place in the living room. Two sets of glass sliding doors which will lead you to the spacious and private back yard.

Bran new A/C unit.

Conveniently located near schools, beautiful parks, restaurants, shopping centers, bike trail to the beach and more. Don’t miss the opportunity to come and see this home sweet home!