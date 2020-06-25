201 Ogle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

An Affordable Unit in Eastside Costa Mesa. Features include two stories with two bedrooms, one and one-half baths, an eat-in kitchen, and large closets. New luxury vinyl flooring throughout, new contemporary porcelain floor tile in both bathrooms, and new bathroom vanities with marble tops, new sinks, and new faucets. Freshly painted throughout with new baseboards and new downstairs chair rail. Ceiling fans are throughout, there is a coat closet with extra storage, and a linen cabinet upstairs. Heller Park, Pinkley Park, and Lions Park are down the street. Mother's Market & Kitchen and Sprouts Farmers Market are right around the corner for groceries. Approximately two miles from the beach and two blocks away from public transit. A laundry facility is shared with two other units and a one car detached garage is included along with a parking pad for additional parking. A monthly tenant paid HOA fee of $25.00 covers gas, water, sewer, trash collection, and gardening.