Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

201 Ogle Street

201 Ogle Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 Ogle Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
An Affordable Unit in Eastside Costa Mesa. Features include two stories with two bedrooms, one and one-half baths, an eat-in kitchen, and large closets. New luxury vinyl flooring throughout, new contemporary porcelain floor tile in both bathrooms, and new bathroom vanities with marble tops, new sinks, and new faucets. Freshly painted throughout with new baseboards and new downstairs chair rail. Ceiling fans are throughout, there is a coat closet with extra storage, and a linen cabinet upstairs. Heller Park, Pinkley Park, and Lions Park are down the street. Mother's Market & Kitchen and Sprouts Farmers Market are right around the corner for groceries. Approximately two miles from the beach and two blocks away from public transit. A laundry facility is shared with two other units and a one car detached garage is included along with a parking pad for additional parking. A monthly tenant paid HOA fee of $25.00 covers gas, water, sewer, trash collection, and gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Ogle Street have any available units?
201 Ogle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Ogle Street have?
Some of 201 Ogle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Ogle Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 Ogle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Ogle Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 Ogle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 201 Ogle Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 Ogle Street offers parking.
Does 201 Ogle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Ogle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Ogle Street have a pool?
No, 201 Ogle Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 Ogle Street have accessible units?
No, 201 Ogle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Ogle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Ogle Street has units with dishwashers.
