1939 Fullerton Ave..
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

1939 Fullerton Ave.

1939 Fullerton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Fullerton Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 BD + Office, 1 BA Single Family Home, Eastside Costa Mesa - This absolutely charming 2 bedroom + office, 1 bathroom single family home in the highly desirable Eastside Costa Mesa neighborhood is available to lease! Completely remodeled throughout, this home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, built in microwave hood fan combo, cozy living room with lots of natural light, spacious yards in both front and rear with lots of room for entertaining, separate office area next to the one car garage, extra long driveway with plenty of parking, W/D hookups in laundry area. Close to shops, dining & entertainment options throughout Eastside Costa Mesa and easy access to the 55 freeway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1939 Fullerton Ave. have any available units?
1939 Fullerton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 Fullerton Ave. have?
Some of 1939 Fullerton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Fullerton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Fullerton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Fullerton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Fullerton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1939 Fullerton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1939 Fullerton Ave. offers parking.
Does 1939 Fullerton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 Fullerton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Fullerton Ave. have a pool?
No, 1939 Fullerton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Fullerton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1939 Fullerton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Fullerton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 Fullerton Ave. has units with dishwashers.

