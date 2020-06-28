1939 Fullerton Ave..

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 BD + Office, 1 BA Single Family Home, Eastside Costa Mesa - This absolutely charming 2 bedroom + office, 1 bathroom single family home in the highly desirable Eastside Costa Mesa neighborhood is available to lease! Completely remodeled throughout, this home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, built in microwave hood fan combo, cozy living room with lots of natural light, spacious yards in both front and rear with lots of room for entertaining, separate office area next to the one car garage, extra long driveway with plenty of parking, W/D hookups in laundry area. Close to shops, dining & entertainment options throughout Eastside Costa Mesa and easy access to the 55 freeway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518060)