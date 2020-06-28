1825 Nantucket Place

Amenities

Beautiful View Home in Costa Mesa - Amazing 5 Bed, 3 Bath home in the beach close gated community of California Seabreeze in Costa Mesa. This remodeled home features high ceilings, a circular staircase, beautiful upgrades throughout including ungraded kitchen with a Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Range/Oven. There is a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom that can be used as a guest room, office or playroom. Parking includes a 2 car attached garage with 2 car driveway parking. This Community offers beach views and a community pool. Home is located in the Newport Mesa Unified School District. Near Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Triangle Square and convenient to freeways and shopping.



No smoking. 1 year lease agreement. Pets Negotiable with an additional security deposit. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Coastal Realty Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change.



(RLNE5146089)