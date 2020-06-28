All apartments in Costa Mesa
1825 Nantucket Place
1825 Nantucket Place

1825 Nantucket Place · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Nantucket Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful View Home in Costa Mesa - Amazing 5 Bed, 3 Bath home in the beach close gated community of California Seabreeze in Costa Mesa. This remodeled home features high ceilings, a circular staircase, beautiful upgrades throughout including ungraded kitchen with a Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Range/Oven. There is a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom that can be used as a guest room, office or playroom. Parking includes a 2 car attached garage with 2 car driveway parking. This Community offers beach views and a community pool. Home is located in the Newport Mesa Unified School District. Near Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Triangle Square and convenient to freeways and shopping.

No smoking. 1 year lease agreement. Pets Negotiable with an additional security deposit. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Coastal Realty Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change.

(RLNE5146089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Nantucket Place have any available units?
1825 Nantucket Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Nantucket Place have?
Some of 1825 Nantucket Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Nantucket Place currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Nantucket Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Nantucket Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Nantucket Place is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Nantucket Place offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Nantucket Place offers parking.
Does 1825 Nantucket Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Nantucket Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Nantucket Place have a pool?
Yes, 1825 Nantucket Place has a pool.
Does 1825 Nantucket Place have accessible units?
No, 1825 Nantucket Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Nantucket Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Nantucket Place has units with dishwashers.
