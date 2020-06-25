All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 170 Rochester Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
170 Rochester Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

170 Rochester Street

170 Rochester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

170 Rochester Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
Location!!!! Location!!!! Location!!!! This beautiful family home is in the heart of Eastside Costa Mesa. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, Juice Bars, Movie Theatre, Bowling Alley, Pharmacy's and Grocery Stores.
The home its self is tucked away off the main road with plenty of privacy, perfect for littles ones to play.
All bedrooms are up stairs with the master having its own quarters complete with a brand new finished balcony. Coming with a state of the art hot tub, and an out door shower, it a perfect back yard for entertaining friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Rochester Street have any available units?
170 Rochester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Rochester Street have?
Some of 170 Rochester Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Rochester Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 Rochester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Rochester Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 Rochester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 170 Rochester Street offer parking?
No, 170 Rochester Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 Rochester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Rochester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Rochester Street have a pool?
No, 170 Rochester Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 Rochester Street have accessible units?
No, 170 Rochester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Rochester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Rochester Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine