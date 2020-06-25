170 Rochester Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub media room

Location!!!! Location!!!! Location!!!! This beautiful family home is in the heart of Eastside Costa Mesa. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, Juice Bars, Movie Theatre, Bowling Alley, Pharmacy's and Grocery Stores.

The home its self is tucked away off the main road with plenty of privacy, perfect for littles ones to play.

All bedrooms are up stairs with the master having its own quarters complete with a brand new finished balcony. Coming with a state of the art hot tub, and an out door shower, it a perfect back yard for entertaining friends and family.