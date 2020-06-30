All apartments in Costa Mesa
1684 Topanga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1684 Topanga

1684 Topanga · No Longer Available
Location

1684 Topanga, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 17 West, conveniently located in the heart of Costa Mesa, just 1 mile from the ocean! Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW live/work condo with easy access to the 55 and 405 freeways, as well as walkability to Trader Joe’s and restaurants on 17th Street. Upon entering, you’ll find a large work space on the ground level, complete with enclosed patio and bathroom. Enjoy direct access to your attached 2-car garage. On the second level, entertain with family and friends in the light filled great room around your huge quartz kitchen island, or take the party outside onto your private balcony. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closet, and laundry closet with included washer and dryer. Incredible value for this upgraded energy-efficient home with a "Costamazing" location, come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Topanga have any available units?
1684 Topanga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1684 Topanga have?
Some of 1684 Topanga's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 Topanga currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Topanga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Topanga pet-friendly?
No, 1684 Topanga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1684 Topanga offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Topanga offers parking.
Does 1684 Topanga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1684 Topanga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Topanga have a pool?
No, 1684 Topanga does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Topanga have accessible units?
No, 1684 Topanga does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Topanga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1684 Topanga has units with dishwashers.
