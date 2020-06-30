1684 Topanga

Amenities

Welcome home to 17 West, conveniently located in the heart of Costa Mesa, just 1 mile from the ocean! Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW live/work condo with easy access to the 55 and 405 freeways, as well as walkability to Trader Joe’s and restaurants on 17th Street. Upon entering, you’ll find a large work space on the ground level, complete with enclosed patio and bathroom. Enjoy direct access to your attached 2-car garage. On the second level, entertain with family and friends in the light filled great room around your huge quartz kitchen island, or take the party outside onto your private balcony. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closet, and laundry closet with included washer and dryer. Incredible value for this upgraded energy-efficient home with a "Costamazing" location, come quick!