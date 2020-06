Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Newer home in Mesa Verde - who could ask for more? Lots of windows in the large living room with soaring 2-story ceiling.

Cabinets and counter space galore in the huge kitchen with center island. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Downstairs

bedroom and bath. Association pool & spa. This home has it all - comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator.

This home can come unfurnished, partially furnished or furnished.

We can go fully furnished with even beds and sheets included. This property is in a semi private community of Mesa Verde where you can walk

to some wonderful neighborhood restaurants and stores. There is a little used park close by for your pets and you to enjoy

nature. Great floor plan in a great location. We love your pets.