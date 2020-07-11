136 Cecil Place

Amenities

Contact listing agent Nate at 714-614-5626 or natebeaudin@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



Great area of Costa Mesa. Spacious 1 bed, 1 full bath townhome style single level unit. Inside you'll find a spacious living space with ceiling fan in living area and built-in shelving. Kitchen comes with gas range, refrigerator and ample cabinet space. One generous size bedroom with large walk-in closet. Bathroom is clean and updated. New hard surface laminate flooring. New blinds. New air conditioning units. Spacious and private patio courtyard with beautiful landscaping throughout entire property. Private back access with single car garage and additional off-street driveway parking. Close to beaches and South Coast Plaza. Easy freeway access with close proximity to 55, 73, 405 and 5 FWYs. Very quiet neighborhood surrounded by beautiful homes. Close to shopping, restaurants and all that the beach cities have to offer. Rent includes gardener, trash and water. Pets okay. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer.