136 Cecil Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

136 Cecil Place

136 Cecil Place · No Longer Available
Location

136 Cecil Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contact listing agent Nate at 714-614-5626 or natebeaudin@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Great area of Costa Mesa. Spacious 1 bed, 1 full bath townhome style single level unit. Inside you'll find a spacious living space with ceiling fan in living area and built-in shelving. Kitchen comes with gas range, refrigerator and ample cabinet space. One generous size bedroom with large walk-in closet. Bathroom is clean and updated. New hard surface laminate flooring. New blinds. New air conditioning units. Spacious and private patio courtyard with beautiful landscaping throughout entire property. Private back access with single car garage and additional off-street driveway parking. Close to beaches and South Coast Plaza. Easy freeway access with close proximity to 55, 73, 405 and 5 FWYs. Very quiet neighborhood surrounded by beautiful homes. Close to shopping, restaurants and all that the beach cities have to offer. Rent includes gardener, trash and water. Pets okay. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Cecil Place have any available units?
136 Cecil Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Cecil Place have?
Some of 136 Cecil Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Cecil Place currently offering any rent specials?
136 Cecil Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Cecil Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Cecil Place is pet friendly.
Does 136 Cecil Place offer parking?
Yes, 136 Cecil Place offers parking.
Does 136 Cecil Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Cecil Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Cecil Place have a pool?
No, 136 Cecil Place does not have a pool.
Does 136 Cecil Place have accessible units?
No, 136 Cecil Place does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Cecil Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Cecil Place does not have units with dishwashers.
