Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 21 Port of Spain Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
21 Port of Spain Rd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 Port of Spain Rd
21 Port of Spain Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Location
21 Port of Spain Road, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Two stories, 3 bed/2 bath townhome on the water with boat slip.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have any available units?
21 Port of Spain Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21 Port of Spain Rd have?
Some of 21 Port of Spain Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21 Port of Spain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21 Port of Spain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Port of Spain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 21 Port of Spain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coronado
.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21 Port of Spain Rd offers parking.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Port of Spain Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have a pool?
Yes, 21 Port of Spain Rd has a pool.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have accessible units?
No, 21 Port of Spain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Port of Spain Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118
Similar Pages
Coronado 1 Bedroom Apartments
Coronado 2 Bedroom Apartments
Coronado 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Coronado Apartments with Pools
Coronado Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Temecula, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Lakeside, CA
Del Mar, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
La Presa, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College