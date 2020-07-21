All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 21 Port of Spain Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
21 Port of Spain Rd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

21 Port of Spain Rd

21 Port of Spain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

21 Port of Spain Road, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Two stories, 3 bed/2 bath townhome on the water with boat slip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have any available units?
21 Port of Spain Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Port of Spain Rd have?
Some of 21 Port of Spain Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Port of Spain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21 Port of Spain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Port of Spain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 21 Port of Spain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21 Port of Spain Rd offers parking.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Port of Spain Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have a pool?
Yes, 21 Port of Spain Rd has a pool.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have accessible units?
No, 21 Port of Spain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Port of Spain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Port of Spain Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCoronado 2 Bedroom Apartments
Coronado 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCoronado Apartments with Pools
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College