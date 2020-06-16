747 Savi Drive #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Resort Style Living-Boardwalk Town Home - MAJOR RENT REDUCTION for immediate occupancy!!!New construction at the luxury Boardwalk Townhomes. Resort-style living in a gated community with pool, spa & cabana's, tot lot & bbq's. Desirable largest end unit location. Large downstairs den area with powder bath with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with direct access, a large Living Room with dining space & private covered deck. Living room opens to kitchen w/generous island, countertop seating, granite countertops, white Thermofoil cabinets & stainless steel GE appliances including gas range. The upper level features a luxurious master suite with walk-in closet & ensuite bathroom with quartz countertops & Moen faucets. 2 additional bedrooms with a shared bath on this level as well as laundry room (washer and dryer included)with storage. High efficiency appliances, AC, tankless water heater. Small buildings, thoughtfully designed with contemporary styling, open space, picnic & bbq areas. Convenient location minutes from the 91 & 15 freeways, the Corona North Train Station, parks & schools.



(RLNE5456734)