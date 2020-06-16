All apartments in Corona
Find more places like 747 Savi Drive #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corona, CA
/
747 Savi Drive #104
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

747 Savi Drive #104

747 Savi Dr · (949) 677-8528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

747 Savi Dr, Corona, CA 92880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 747 Savi Drive #104 · Avail. now

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Resort Style Living-Boardwalk Town Home - MAJOR RENT REDUCTION for immediate occupancy!!!New construction at the luxury Boardwalk Townhomes. Resort-style living in a gated community with pool, spa & cabana's, tot lot & bbq's. Desirable largest end unit location. Large downstairs den area with powder bath with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with direct access, a large Living Room with dining space & private covered deck. Living room opens to kitchen w/generous island, countertop seating, granite countertops, white Thermofoil cabinets & stainless steel GE appliances including gas range. The upper level features a luxurious master suite with walk-in closet & ensuite bathroom with quartz countertops & Moen faucets. 2 additional bedrooms with a shared bath on this level as well as laundry room (washer and dryer included)with storage. High efficiency appliances, AC, tankless water heater. Small buildings, thoughtfully designed with contemporary styling, open space, picnic & bbq areas. Convenient location minutes from the 91 & 15 freeways, the Corona North Train Station, parks & schools.

(RLNE5456734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Savi Drive #104 have any available units?
747 Savi Drive #104 has a unit available for $2,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 Savi Drive #104 have?
Some of 747 Savi Drive #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Savi Drive #104 currently offering any rent specials?
747 Savi Drive #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Savi Drive #104 pet-friendly?
No, 747 Savi Drive #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 747 Savi Drive #104 offer parking?
Yes, 747 Savi Drive #104 does offer parking.
Does 747 Savi Drive #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 Savi Drive #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Savi Drive #104 have a pool?
Yes, 747 Savi Drive #104 has a pool.
Does 747 Savi Drive #104 have accessible units?
No, 747 Savi Drive #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Savi Drive #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Savi Drive #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 747 Savi Drive #104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr
Corona, CA 92881
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl
Corona, CA 92879
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St
Corona, CA 92880
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica
Corona, CA 92882
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr
Corona, CA 92882
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr
Corona, CA 92880
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd
Corona, CA 92883
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln
Corona, CA 92882

Similar Pages

Corona 1 BedroomsCorona 2 Bedrooms
Corona Apartments with GymCorona Apartments with Pool
Corona Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Corona HillsSierra Del Oro
Dos Lagos
North Main Street District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity