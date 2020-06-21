All apartments in Corona
3893 Malaga Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:09 PM

3893 Malaga Street

3893 Malaga Street · (909) 855-4976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3893 Malaga Street, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
For more information, please contact, Paul Di Marino at (909) 742-8244 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This beautiful home in Corona sits at the end of a quiet street with a huge yard. The home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an office, a bonus room and a spacious open floorplan. The front door opens to a grand foyer with a stunning spiral staircase. The eat-in chefs kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. All 4 bedrooms are extremely spacious with large closets and all bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite boasts his and hers closets, a large soaking tub and his and hers sinks. Dont wait! This wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 Malaga Street have any available units?
3893 Malaga Street has a unit available for $3,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
Is 3893 Malaga Street currently offering any rent specials?
3893 Malaga Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 Malaga Street pet-friendly?
No, 3893 Malaga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 3893 Malaga Street offer parking?
No, 3893 Malaga Street does not offer parking.
Does 3893 Malaga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3893 Malaga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 Malaga Street have a pool?
No, 3893 Malaga Street does not have a pool.
Does 3893 Malaga Street have accessible units?
No, 3893 Malaga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 Malaga Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3893 Malaga Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3893 Malaga Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3893 Malaga Street does not have units with air conditioning.
