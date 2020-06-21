3893 Malaga Street

Amenities

For more information, please contact, Paul Di Marino at (909) 742-8244 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This beautiful home in Corona sits at the end of a quiet street with a huge yard. The home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an office, a bonus room and a spacious open floorplan. The front door opens to a grand foyer with a stunning spiral staircase. The eat-in chefs kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. All 4 bedrooms are extremely spacious with large closets and all bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite boasts his and hers closets, a large soaking tub and his and hers sinks. Dont wait! This wont last long.