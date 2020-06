Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Welcome Home to your completely renovated - updated Corona condo for your enjoyment. This super cute down stairs unit features, 1 nice size bedroom with lots of closet space and a full size full bath room - with tube/shower unit. This beauty, feels so spacious. It actually has a washer/dryer in closet on patio. Your own private patio to sit and relax. Community amenities include: tennis courts, gym and pool.



Please give me a call to schedule a showing