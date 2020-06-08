2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202

Amenities

CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! Available Mid June - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor. As you enter you are greeted by luxurious hardwood flooring which adds warmth and character to the living room and dining areas. The kitchen features tile flooring, white cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops, a breakfast counter and stainless steel appliances. Designer paint, large white baseboards and plenty of natural light. As you proceed through the living room you will notice the modern ceiling fan and sliding doors that lead to a balcony overlooking the complex and nearby hills, there is also a closet for extra storage. The spacious master suite has newer carpet, modern ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors and a full bath with granite counter tops. The second bedroom has newer carpet, ceiling fan, a spacious walk-in closet and access to the relaxing balcony, perfect for having that morning coffee. There are two parking spaces, one carport and one uncovered space. This community has many amenities including a gym, basketball court, volleyball court, pool and spa. A great location near schools, shopping, easy access to freeways and nearby Orange County.



