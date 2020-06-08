All apartments in Corona
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202

2450 San Gabriel Way · (909) 375-1111 ext. 1167
Location

2450 San Gabriel Way, Corona, CA 92882
Sierra del Oro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! Available Mid June - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor. As you enter you are greeted by luxurious hardwood flooring which adds warmth and character to the living room and dining areas. The kitchen features tile flooring, white cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops, a breakfast counter and stainless steel appliances. Designer paint, large white baseboards and plenty of natural light. As you proceed through the living room you will notice the modern ceiling fan and sliding doors that lead to a balcony overlooking the complex and nearby hills, there is also a closet for extra storage. The spacious master suite has newer carpet, modern ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors and a full bath with granite counter tops. The second bedroom has newer carpet, ceiling fan, a spacious walk-in closet and access to the relaxing balcony, perfect for having that morning coffee. There are two parking spaces, one carport and one uncovered space. This community has many amenities including a gym, basketball court, volleyball court, pool and spa. A great location near schools, shopping, easy access to freeways and nearby Orange County.

(RLNE4073477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 have any available units?
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 have?
Some of 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 does offer parking.
Does 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
